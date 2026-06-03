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A new Android function will soon protect you from fake calls

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 3.6.2026

The scam of phone spoofing is becoming increasingly perfidious thanks to AI. Google is now launching a counter-attack and introducing a feature in the new Android update that is designed to expose fake calls.

Your mobile shows «Mum», but there's an impostor on the other end. Google wants to better protect Android users from so-called phone spoofing with a new feature. In this scam, the fraudster pretends to be a Family member, for example.

The caller uses AI to change their voice, making them sound like the person they are pretending to be. The scammer usually pretends to be in an urgent emergency situation and asks the victim to transfer money quickly. So far, the only thing that helps is to keep calm and contact the person in question yourself by other means.

This is exactly where Google's new function comes in. It checks the calling number in the background when the call is answered. If there is any suspicion of a spoofing attempt, your phone will alert you with a warning tone, vibration and a message on the display and recommend that you cancel the call.

How the detection of fake calls works

When you answer a legitimate call, a kind of digital confirmation code is sent in the background to verify that the call is really coming from the device of the person you are calling. If, on the other hand, spoofing software is used that only simulates a number, this signal is missing. Your smartphone then sends a request to your real contact's device in the background. If the device returns that it is currently not connected, this is a warning signal: the call is most likely a fake.

Google carries out the check using the Rich Communication Services (RCS) communication standard. This is the successor to SMS and works in a similar way to WhatsApp-style messenger apps. However, an additional app or account is not required for this. Users can send messages to each other via RCS, even across platforms between iPhones and Androids. Messages are transmitted in encrypted form in the standard messaging app on Android.

Even if Mum is displayed on your mobile, it doesn't have to be Mum. The new function is designed to warn you about fake Family members.

Source: Google

According to Google's own information, Google uses RCS to make fake call detection available to other app providers and suppliers as well.

Google will roll out the new feature worldwide in June. Pixel devices will be prioritised.

Prerequisites: Android 12, Google Phone app and RCS

However, the protection only works if Android 12 or higher is installed on both smartphones involved. It currently only works for calls with Google's standard phone app. For the check to work, RCS must also be activated on both devices.

On Android devices, RCS can usually be used via «Google Messages», but is not always activated automatically. You can check this by opening the app «Google Messages», tapping on your profile picture and selecting the «Messages settings». There you should be able to see whether RCS chats are activated.

Always be careful, even if your mobile doesn't warn you. Always make sure who you are dealing with before giving out money or data.

More new Android functions in June

In addition to detecting fake calls, the Android drop in June brings improvements in search, personalisation and sharing: For example, «Circle to Search» can now recognise entire outfits at once and provide matching results without you having to switch between apps. Google Photos is also introducing a kind of digital wardrobe that automatically catalogues clothes from your own photo library and makes it easier to combine them or try them on virtually. The feature is initially only available in the USA, India and Brazil.

In addition, there are new features for families and children via the «personal safety» app as well as AI support in «Google Play Books», which summarises content and answers questions. Finally, data sharing is also being expanded, for example through Quick Share with better support for sharing with iPhones.

A brief description of all feature updates can be found in this summary from Google.

Header image: Google

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