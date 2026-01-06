News + Trends 27 2

13-in-1: The Anker Nano Docking Station has a removable USB hub

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 6.1.2026

The Nano Docking Station from Anker not only brings numerous connections to your desk. With its removable USB hub, it also offers connections to take with you - including a card reader.

The modular Anker Nano Docking Station has a total of 13 ports, four of which can be removed as a USB hub. When travelling, notebooks can be expanded with a card reader function and HDMI connection. On the desk, the docking station supplies up to three screens with 4K resolution.

13 connections on the desktop

Up to three 4K displays can be connected to the Nano Docking Station via one DisplayPort and two HDMI connections without version specification. At 60 hertz, the image output is intended more for employees and less for gaming. While each screen displays a separate image under Windows, all external monitors display the same content under macOS. Image output via the USB-C ports is not possible.

The USB hub is discreetly framed in colour.

Source: Anker

The docking station draws up to 140 watts of power from its power supply unit and passes on 100 watts to the connected computer. However, this is only via the USB-C port on the back. The two on the front are significantly slower at 7.5 watts.

The Ethernet cable achieves data transfer rates of up to one gigabit per second (Gbps). The USB-C ports achieve five and ten Gbps. The USB-A port on the front is again faster for data and power transfer than the two on the back.

An overview of the docking station's ports.

Source: Anker

A card reader for SD and microSD cards and an audio connection for headphones or a microphone round off the range of connections.

Six connections on the go

The USB hub can be released via the switch on the top of the docking station. It contains a USB-C and a USB-A port as well as the two card readers from the front of the Nano Docking Station. An HDMI port and a USB-C socket for the power input are located on the side. It accepts up to 100 watts, of which up to 85 watts are passed on to the computer via the USB-C connector.

An overview of the USB hub's connections.

Source: Anker

It is also important to know that only the hub's HDMI port transmits video data. Its USB ports are not capable of this.

Price and availability

The Anker Nano Docking Station (13-in-1) will be available from mid-January. The recommended retail price (RRP) is 139.99 euros. The manufacturer does not specify its own RRP for Switzerland.

Header image: Anchor

