10 million Switch 2 consoles sold and no end in sight

by Debora Pape
In four months, the Nintendo Switch has sold over ten million units. That's twice as many as the first Switch. The Playstation 2 continues to hold an important record.
The first Switch achieved 4.7 million sales in the same period. Things went better for the Playstation 5 with 7.8 million units. However, Sony only broke the magic 10 after eight months. However, both Sony and Microsoft with the Xbox Series X/S had to contend with the coronavirus pandemic at launch in 2020, which led to considerable delivery problems.
Nintendo is in a completely different position with the Switch 2. The company has even postponed the launch by several months in order to fill its warehouses. There has probably never been better availability for a console.
Nintendo then also revised its forecasts upwards. The company originally expected to sell 15 million units in the first financial year. Now the figure is 19 million. That would be almost one million more than the Game Boy Advance achieved in its first year. This currently holds the record with 18.1 million units.
The original Switch will soon break one record, however. It is only 10,000 units away from the most successful Nintendo console - the Nintendo DS. That should be the case soon. An important trophy may remain forever withheld from Sony. The best-selling console of all time is still the Playstation 2 with 160 million units worldwide.
Since Nintendo recently even increased the price of the first Switch and reduced its financial year forecast from 4.5 million units sold to 4, it is likely to be difficult. Perhaps the Switch 2 will manage the feat. In any case, it is well on the way to doing so.
The Switch 2 is the most expensive console that Nintendo has ever released - in absolute figures and adjusted for inflation. Nevertheless, it is selling like hot cakes. The Japanese company announced that the Switch 2 sold 10.36 million units worldwide in the first four months. This is a new record.
Analysts still consider the forecasts to be too low. Christmas sales are just around the corner and «Pokémon Legends: Z-A»has only just been released. In its first week, the game already sold 5.8 million copies, half of them on the Switch 2, which is doubly remarkable. On the one hand because of the sheer volume in a short space of time, and on the other because of the ratio. Since its launch in 2017, the first Switch has sold 154.01 units. But although there are 15 times as many Switch as Switch 2, every second «Pokémon Legends: Z-A» is purchased on the new console.
