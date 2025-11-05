News + Trends 27 15

10 million Switch 2 consoles sold and no end in sight

Philipp Rüegg Translation: machine translated 5.11.2025

In four months, the Nintendo Switch has sold over ten million units. That's twice as many as the first Switch. The Playstation 2 continues to hold an important record.

The first Switch achieved 4.7 million sales in the same period. Things went better for the Playstation 5 with 7.8 million units. However, Sony only broke the magic 10 after eight months. However, both Sony and Microsoft with the Xbox Series X/S had to contend with the coronavirus pandemic at launch in 2020, which led to considerable delivery problems.

Nintendo is in a completely different position with the Switch 2. The company has even postponed the launch by several months in order to fill its warehouses. There has probably never been better availability for a console.

Nintendo then also revised its forecasts upwards. The company originally expected to sell 15 million units in the first financial year. Now the figure is 19 million. That would be almost one million more than the Game Boy Advance achieved in its first year. This currently holds the record with 18.1 million units.

The original Switch will soon break one record, however. It is only 10,000 units away from the most successful Nintendo console - the Nintendo DS. That should be the case soon. An important trophy may remain forever withheld from Sony. The best-selling console of all time is still the Playstation 2 with 160 million units worldwide.

Since Nintendo recently even increased the price of the first Switch and reduced its financial year forecast from 4.5 million units sold to 4, it is likely to be difficult. Perhaps the Switch 2 will manage the feat. In any case, it is well on the way to doing so.

