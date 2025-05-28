Nintendo
Nintendo Switch 2: questi giochi per Switch 1 non sono compatibili con la nuova console

Domagoj Belancic
28.5.2025
Poco prima del lancio della Nintendo Switch 2, l'azienda pubblica un elenco aggiornato dei giochi della Switch 1 che non sono compatibili con la Switch 2.

La Nintendo Switch 2 è retrocompatibile, il che significa che puoi giocare ai giochi della Switch 1 sulla nuova console. Tuttavia, non tutti i titoli funzionano senza problemi. Poco prima del lancio della Switch 2, Nintendo aggiorna la lista dei titoli incompatibili o solo parzialmente compatibili. Puoi trovare la panoramica qui.

Questi giochi per Switch 1 non possono essere lanciati su Switch 2

L'elenco contiene solo i titoli disponibili nell'eShop europeo. Puoi trovare un elenco di tutti i giochi sul sito Nintendo.

Secondo Nintendo, i problemi di tutti i giochi non compatibili sono in fase di studio. Non è chiaro se e quando verrà effettivamente rilasciata una patch.

  • A Boy and His Blob Retro Collection
  • A Time Traveller's Guide To Past Delicacies
  • Abyss Memory Fallen Angel and the Path of Magic
  • Aeterna Noctis
  • Another Crab's Treasure
  • Arcade Archives ASSAULT
  • Arcade Archives Burger Time
  • Arcade Archives Chack'n Pop
  • Arcade Archives CRIME CITY
  • Arcade Archives DRAGON SPIRIT
  • Arcade Archives DRAGON SABER
  • Arcade Archives EMPIRE CITY: 1931
  • Arcade Archives FLIPULL
  • Arcade Archives DIG DUG
  • Arcade Archives GALAXIAN
  • Arcade Archives GRADIUS III
  • Arcade Archives METROCROSS
  • Arcade Archives NEW RALLY-X
  • Arcade Archives PAC-LAND
  • Arcade Archives QIX
  • Arcade Archives ROLLER JAMMER
  • Arcade Archives ROLLING THUNDER
  • Arcade Archives ROMPERS
  • Arcade Archives SPACE SEEKER
  • Arcade Archives The Genji and the Heike Clans
  • Arcade Archives THE TOWER OF DRUAGA
  • Arcade Archives XEVIOUS
  • Assault Suit Leynos 2 Saturn Tribute
  • Astral Flux
  • Baseball Club
  • Boot Hill Heroes
  • Botany Manor
  • Cats Hidden in Italy
  • Chronicles of 2 Heroes: Amaterasu's Wrath
  • Clock Tower: Rewind
  • Crazy Strike Bowling EX
  • Dadish 2
  • Darksiders Genesis
  • Dead by Daylight
  • Everdream Valley
  • Felix the Cat
  • fig.
  • FINAL FANTASY
  • Flan
  • GRID Autosport
  • House Builder
  • I Got Isekai'd Into A Shmup
  • In My Shadow
  • Inferno 2
  • Gang Beasts
  • Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection
  • KILL la KILL -IF
  • Kosmokrats
  • Killing Time: Resurrected
  • Laboratory Rat Escape Simulator
  • Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society
  • Library Of Ruina
  • Little Nightmares Complete Edition
  • Malignant Survivors
  • Manticore - Galaxy on Fire
  • Mega Mall Story 2
  • Monster Loves You Too!
  • NASCAR Rivals
  • NBA 2K18
  • NEKOPARA Vol.2
  • Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet
  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
  • NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition
  • Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
  • Nobody Saves the World
  • Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath
  • OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes
  • Onigo Hunter
  • Palia
  • Pineview Drive
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
  • Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX
  • Remothered: Tormented Fathers
  • Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles
  • RiMS Racing
  • River City Girls Zero
  • Rocket League
  • Roller Champions
  • Saviors of Sapphire Wings / Stranger of Sword City Revisited
  • SENRAN KAGURA Reflexions
  • Skulls of the Shogun: Bone-a-fide Edition
  • Soul Dog TD
  • South of the Circle
  • South Park: The Fractured But Whole
  • Sportitions'24
  • STAR WARS™ Episode I: Racer
  • Strania -The Stella Machina- EX
  • Super Neptunia RPG
  • Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival
  • TAITO Milestones
  • The Journey Down Trilogy
  • The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition
  • Tokyo Xanadu eX+
  • Touhou Gouyoku Ibun ～ Sunken Fossil World.
  • Tricky Towers
  • Trip World DX
  • Trove
  • Trover Saves the Universe
  • TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3
  • UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe: Late[cl-r]
  • Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi
  • V-Rally 4
  • Warface: Clutch
  • Warframe
  • Warp Shift
  • What the Dub?!
  • Where the Bees Make Honey
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
  • WRC 9 The Official Game
  • YouTube

Questi giochi per Switch 1 possono essere lanciati ma hanno problemi di compatibilità

Nintendo non rivela gli esatti problemi di compatibilità dei seguenti giochi e se siano gravi o meno. Nintendo assicura inoltre che i problemi di questi giochi sono in fase di studio. Non è chiaro se e quando verrà effettivamente rilasciata una patch.

  • Alan Wake Remastered
  • Alien: Isolation
  • Arcade Archives ORDYNE
  • Arcade Archives PHELIOS
  • Arcade Archives TETRIS THE ABSOLUTE THE GRAND MASTER 2 PLUS
  • Arcade Archives TETRIS THE GRAND MASTER
  • Asphalt Legends Unite
  • Dadish
  • Dex
  • Dust: An Elysian Tail
  • Elderand
  • Factorio
  • Fall Guys
  • Family Chess
  • Games Advent Calendar - 25 Days - 25 Surprises
  • Godlike Burger
  • HARVESTELLA
  • HITMAN 3 - Cloud Version
  • HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED
  • JUST DANCE 2019
  • Klondike Solitaire
  • Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
  • Matchpoint - Tennis Championships
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection
  • MotoGP 21
  • My Brother Rabbit
  • Neptunia X SENRAN KAGURA: Ninja Wars
  • Noir Chronicles: City of Crime
  • Overcooked! All You Can Eat
  • Pilot Sports
  • Pocoyo Party
  • Port Royale 4
  • Raiden IV×MIKADO remix
  • Real Car Driving Simulator & Parking 2022 Games
  • S.N.I.P.E.R. - Hunter Scope
  • Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
  • SmileBASIC 4
  • Steven Universe: Save The Light
  • Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
  • Stumble Guys

Anche questi giochi per Switch 1 hanno dei problemi, ma saranno presto risolti

I problemi di compatibilità con questi giochi sono stati identificati e analizzati. Dovrebbero ricevere un aggiornamento gratuito per il lancio di Switch 2 il 5 giugno (o poco dopo)

  • 112 Operator
  • ACA NEOGEO ART OF FIGHTING 2
  • ACA NEOGEO SAMURAI SHODOWN II
  • ACA NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS '95
  • ACA NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS '96
  • ACTIVE LIFE Outdoor Challenge
  • Airhead
  • Alchemy Garden
  • Baron: Fur Is Gonna Fly
  • Batman: The Enemy Within
  • Beyond the Ice Palace 2
  • Boot Hill Bounties
  • Bus Simulator 2023: City Driver
  • Death Coming
  • DOOM Eternal
  • Eggy Party
  • ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist
  • Everspace™ - Stellar Edition
  • Fables Mosaic: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
  • Fitness Boxing
  • Floor Kids
  • Fortnite
  • FRAMED Collection
  • Gal Guardians: Demon Purge
  • Gas Guzzlers Extreme
  • Guns, Gore and Cannoli
  • Island Flight Simulator
  • Korean Drone Flying Tour Jeju Island-1
  • Mexican Train Dominoes Gold
  • Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame
  • MUSYNX
  • NBA 2K25
  • Nova-111
  • OMG Police - Car Chase TV Simulator
  • Parents Vs Kids
  • Perseverance: Complete Edition
  • Pizza Tower
  • Process of Elimination
  • Slayin 2
  • STAR WARS: Dark Forces Remaster
  • Super Mega Baseball 3
  • The Jackbox Party Pack
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 2
  • Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes
  • Victor Vran Overkill Edition
  • Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
  • WolfFang 空牙2001 SkullFang 空牙外伝 Saturn Tribute Boosted
  • World of Tanks Blitz
  • Xtreme Sports

Questi giochi possono essere giocati su Switch solo con i vecchi Joy-Con «»

Puoi giocare ai videogiochi sulla Switch 2 anche con il controller Pro e i controller Joy-Con della Switch 1. Per alcuni giochi, i vecchi Joy-Con sono addirittura obbligatori, soprattutto a causa della telecamera a infrarossi e delle dimensioni ridotte dei controller precedenti.

  • 1-2-Switch
  • Everybody 1-2-Switch!
  • Game Builder Garage
  • Nintendo Labo (Variety Kit, Robot Kit, Vehicle Kit)
  • Nintendo Switch Sports
  • Ring Fit Adventure
  • Wario Ware: Move It!

Non puoi usare questo software su Switch 2

Alcuni titoli sono completamente incompatibili con la Switch 2. Ad esempio, non puoi utilizzare il «Nintendo Labo Toy-Con VR Set» con la Switch 2. Questo perché lo Switch 2 non si adatta agli occhiali VR di cartone in dotazione. Anche applicazioni come «Crunchyroll» e «InkyPen» non possono essere lanciate sullo Switch 2. Tuttavia, si può presumere che queste applicazioni non siano adatte a questo scopo. Tuttavia, si può ipotizzare che queste riceveranno la loro versione per Switch 2.

