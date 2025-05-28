Novità in assortimento
Nintendo Switch 2: questi giochi per Switch 1 non sono compatibili con la nuova console
Poco prima del lancio della Nintendo Switch 2, l'azienda pubblica un elenco aggiornato dei giochi della Switch 1 che non sono compatibili con la Switch 2.
La Nintendo Switch 2 è retrocompatibile, il che significa che puoi giocare ai giochi della Switch 1 sulla nuova console. Tuttavia, non tutti i titoli funzionano senza problemi. Poco prima del lancio della Switch 2, Nintendo aggiorna la lista dei titoli incompatibili o solo parzialmente compatibili. Puoi trovare la panoramica qui.
Questi giochi per Switch 1 non possono essere lanciati su Switch 2
L'elenco contiene solo i titoli disponibili nell'eShop europeo. Puoi trovare un elenco di tutti i giochi sul sito Nintendo.
Secondo Nintendo, i problemi di tutti i giochi non compatibili sono in fase di studio. Non è chiaro se e quando verrà effettivamente rilasciata una patch.
- A Boy and His Blob Retro Collection
- A Time Traveller's Guide To Past Delicacies
- Abyss Memory Fallen Angel and the Path of Magic
- Aeterna Noctis
- Another Crab's Treasure
- Arcade Archives ASSAULT
- Arcade Archives Burger Time
- Arcade Archives Chack'n Pop
- Arcade Archives CRIME CITY
- Arcade Archives DRAGON SPIRIT
- Arcade Archives DRAGON SABER
- Arcade Archives EMPIRE CITY: 1931
- Arcade Archives FLIPULL
- Arcade Archives DIG DUG
- Arcade Archives GALAXIAN
- Arcade Archives GRADIUS III
- Arcade Archives METROCROSS
- Arcade Archives NEW RALLY-X
- Arcade Archives PAC-LAND
- Arcade Archives QIX
- Arcade Archives ROLLER JAMMER
- Arcade Archives ROLLING THUNDER
- Arcade Archives ROMPERS
- Arcade Archives SPACE SEEKER
- Arcade Archives The Genji and the Heike Clans
- Arcade Archives THE TOWER OF DRUAGA
- Arcade Archives XEVIOUS
- Assault Suit Leynos 2 Saturn Tribute
- Astral Flux
- Baseball Club
- Boot Hill Heroes
- Botany Manor
- Cats Hidden in Italy
- Chronicles of 2 Heroes: Amaterasu's Wrath
- Clock Tower: Rewind
- Crazy Strike Bowling EX
- Dadish 2
- Darksiders Genesis
- Dead by Daylight
- Everdream Valley
- Felix the Cat
- fig.
- FINAL FANTASY
- Flan
- GRID Autosport
- House Builder
- I Got Isekai'd Into A Shmup
- In My Shadow
- Inferno 2
- Gang Beasts
- Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection
- KILL la KILL -IF
- Kosmokrats
- Killing Time: Resurrected
- Laboratory Rat Escape Simulator
- Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society
- Library Of Ruina
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition
- Malignant Survivors
- Manticore - Galaxy on Fire
- Mega Mall Story 2
- Monster Loves You Too!
- NASCAR Rivals
- NBA 2K18
- NEKOPARA Vol.2
- Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition
- Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
- Nobody Saves the World
- Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath
- OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes
- Onigo Hunter
- Palia
- Pineview Drive
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
- Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX
- Remothered: Tormented Fathers
- Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles
- RiMS Racing
- River City Girls Zero
- Rocket League
- Roller Champions
- Saviors of Sapphire Wings / Stranger of Sword City Revisited
- SENRAN KAGURA Reflexions
- Skulls of the Shogun: Bone-a-fide Edition
- Soul Dog TD
- South of the Circle
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole
- Sportitions'24
- STAR WARS™ Episode I: Racer
- Strania -The Stella Machina- EX
- Super Neptunia RPG
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival
- TAITO Milestones
- The Journey Down Trilogy
- The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition
- Tokyo Xanadu eX+
- Touhou Gouyoku Ibun ～ Sunken Fossil World.
- Tricky Towers
- Trip World DX
- Trove
- Trover Saves the Universe
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3
- UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe: Late[cl-r]
- Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi
- V-Rally 4
- Warface: Clutch
- Warframe
- Warp Shift
- What the Dub?!
- Where the Bees Make Honey
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- WRC 9 The Official Game
- YouTube
Questi giochi per Switch 1 possono essere lanciati ma hanno problemi di compatibilità
Nintendo non rivela gli esatti problemi di compatibilità dei seguenti giochi e se siano gravi o meno. Nintendo assicura inoltre che i problemi di questi giochi sono in fase di studio. Non è chiaro se e quando verrà effettivamente rilasciata una patch.
- Alan Wake Remastered
- Alien: Isolation
- Arcade Archives ORDYNE
- Arcade Archives PHELIOS
- Arcade Archives TETRIS THE ABSOLUTE THE GRAND MASTER 2 PLUS
- Arcade Archives TETRIS THE GRAND MASTER
- Asphalt Legends Unite
- Dadish
- Dex
- Dust: An Elysian Tail
- Elderand
- Factorio
- Fall Guys
- Family Chess
- Games Advent Calendar - 25 Days - 25 Surprises
- Godlike Burger
- HARVESTELLA
- HITMAN 3 - Cloud Version
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED
- JUST DANCE 2019
- Klondike Solitaire
- Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
- Matchpoint - Tennis Championships
- Mega Man Legacy Collection
- MotoGP 21
- My Brother Rabbit
- Neptunia X SENRAN KAGURA: Ninja Wars
- Noir Chronicles: City of Crime
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat
- Pilot Sports
- Pocoyo Party
- Port Royale 4
- Raiden IV×MIKADO remix
- Real Car Driving Simulator & Parking 2022 Games
- S.N.I.P.E.R. - Hunter Scope
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
- SmileBASIC 4
- Steven Universe: Save The Light
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
- Stumble Guys
Anche questi giochi per Switch 1 hanno dei problemi, ma saranno presto risolti
I problemi di compatibilità con questi giochi sono stati identificati e analizzati. Dovrebbero ricevere un aggiornamento gratuito per il lancio di Switch 2 il 5 giugno (o poco dopo)
- 112 Operator
- ACA NEOGEO ART OF FIGHTING 2
- ACA NEOGEO SAMURAI SHODOWN II
- ACA NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS '95
- ACA NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS '96
- ACTIVE LIFE Outdoor Challenge
- Airhead
- Alchemy Garden
- Baron: Fur Is Gonna Fly
- Batman: The Enemy Within
- Beyond the Ice Palace 2
- Boot Hill Bounties
- Bus Simulator 2023: City Driver
- Death Coming
- DOOM Eternal
- Eggy Party
- ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist
- Everspace™ - Stellar Edition
- Fables Mosaic: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
- Fitness Boxing
- Floor Kids
- Fortnite
- FRAMED Collection
- Gal Guardians: Demon Purge
- Gas Guzzlers Extreme
- Guns, Gore and Cannoli
- Island Flight Simulator
- Korean Drone Flying Tour Jeju Island-1
- Mexican Train Dominoes Gold
- Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame
- MUSYNX
- NBA 2K25
- Nova-111
- OMG Police - Car Chase TV Simulator
- Parents Vs Kids
- Perseverance: Complete Edition
- Pizza Tower
- Process of Elimination
- Slayin 2
- STAR WARS: Dark Forces Remaster
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- The Jackbox Party Pack
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes
- Victor Vran Overkill Edition
- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
- WolfFang 空牙2001 SkullFang 空牙外伝 Saturn Tribute Boosted
- World of Tanks Blitz
- Xtreme Sports
Questi giochi possono essere giocati su Switch solo con i vecchi Joy-Con «»
Puoi giocare ai videogiochi sulla Switch 2 anche con il controller Pro e i controller Joy-Con della Switch 1. Per alcuni giochi, i vecchi Joy-Con sono addirittura obbligatori, soprattutto a causa della telecamera a infrarossi e delle dimensioni ridotte dei controller precedenti.
- 1-2-Switch
- Everybody 1-2-Switch!
- Game Builder Garage
- Nintendo Labo (Variety Kit, Robot Kit, Vehicle Kit)
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Wario Ware: Move It!
Non puoi usare questo software su Switch 2
Alcuni titoli sono completamente incompatibili con la Switch 2. Ad esempio, non puoi utilizzare il «Nintendo Labo Toy-Con VR Set» con la Switch 2. Questo perché lo Switch 2 non si adatta agli occhiali VR di cartone in dotazione. Anche applicazioni come «Crunchyroll» e «InkyPen» non possono essere lanciate sullo Switch 2. Tuttavia, si può presumere che queste applicazioni non siano adatte a questo scopo. Tuttavia, si può ipotizzare che queste riceveranno la loro versione per Switch 2.
