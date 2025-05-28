Novità e trend 18 6

Nintendo Switch 2: questi giochi per Switch 1 non sono compatibili con la nuova console

Poco prima del lancio della Nintendo Switch 2, l'azienda pubblica un elenco aggiornato dei giochi della Switch 1 che non sono compatibili con la Switch 2.

La Nintendo Switch 2 è retrocompatibile, il che significa che puoi giocare ai giochi della Switch 1 sulla nuova console. Tuttavia, non tutti i titoli funzionano senza problemi. Poco prima del lancio della Switch 2, Nintendo aggiorna la lista dei titoli incompatibili o solo parzialmente compatibili. Puoi trovare la panoramica qui.

Questi giochi per Switch 1 non possono essere lanciati su Switch 2

L'elenco contiene solo i titoli disponibili nell'eShop europeo. Puoi trovare un elenco di tutti i giochi sul sito Nintendo.

Secondo Nintendo, i problemi di tutti i giochi non compatibili sono in fase di studio. Non è chiaro se e quando verrà effettivamente rilasciata una patch.

A Boy and His Blob Retro Collection

A Time Traveller's Guide To Past Delicacies

Abyss Memory Fallen Angel and the Path of Magic

Aeterna Noctis

Another Crab's Treasure

Arcade Archives ASSAULT

Arcade Archives Burger Time

Arcade Archives Chack'n Pop

Arcade Archives CRIME CITY

Arcade Archives DRAGON SPIRIT

Arcade Archives DRAGON SABER

Arcade Archives EMPIRE CITY: 1931

Arcade Archives FLIPULL

Arcade Archives DIG DUG

Arcade Archives GALAXIAN

Arcade Archives GRADIUS III

Arcade Archives METROCROSS

Arcade Archives NEW RALLY-X

Arcade Archives PAC-LAND

Arcade Archives QIX

Arcade Archives ROLLER JAMMER

Arcade Archives ROLLING THUNDER

Arcade Archives ROMPERS

Arcade Archives SPACE SEEKER

Arcade Archives The Genji and the Heike Clans

Arcade Archives THE TOWER OF DRUAGA

Arcade Archives XEVIOUS

Assault Suit Leynos 2 Saturn Tribute

Astral Flux

Baseball Club

Boot Hill Heroes

Botany Manor

Cats Hidden in Italy

Chronicles of 2 Heroes: Amaterasu's Wrath

Clock Tower: Rewind

Crazy Strike Bowling EX

Dadish 2

Darksiders Genesis

Dead by Daylight

Everdream Valley

Felix the Cat

fig.

FINAL FANTASY

Flan

GRID Autosport

House Builder

I Got Isekai'd Into A Shmup

In My Shadow

Inferno 2

Gang Beasts

Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection

KILL la KILL -IF

Kosmokrats

Killing Time: Resurrected

Laboratory Rat Escape Simulator

Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society

Library Of Ruina

Little Nightmares Complete Edition

Malignant Survivors

Manticore - Galaxy on Fire

Mega Mall Story 2

Monster Loves You Too!

NASCAR Rivals

NBA 2K18

NEKOPARA Vol.2

Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition

NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon

Nobody Saves the World

Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath

OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes

Onigo Hunter

Palia

Pineview Drive

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX

Remothered: Tormented Fathers

Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles

RiMS Racing

River City Girls Zero

Rocket League

Roller Champions

Saviors of Sapphire Wings / Stranger of Sword City Revisited

SENRAN KAGURA Reflexions

Skulls of the Shogun: Bone-a-fide Edition

Soul Dog TD

South of the Circle

South Park: The Fractured But Whole

Sportitions'24

STAR WARS™ Episode I: Racer

Strania -The Stella Machina- EX

Super Neptunia RPG

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival

TAITO Milestones

The Journey Down Trilogy

The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition

Tokyo Xanadu eX+

Touhou Gouyoku Ibun ～ Sunken Fossil World.

Tricky Towers

Trip World DX

Trove

Trover Saves the Universe

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3

UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe: Late[cl-r]

Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi

V-Rally 4

Warface: Clutch

Warframe

Warp Shift

What the Dub?!

Where the Bees Make Honey

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

WRC 9 The Official Game

YouTube

Questi giochi per Switch 1 possono essere lanciati ma hanno problemi di compatibilità

Nintendo non rivela gli esatti problemi di compatibilità dei seguenti giochi e se siano gravi o meno. Nintendo assicura inoltre che i problemi di questi giochi sono in fase di studio. Non è chiaro se e quando verrà effettivamente rilasciata una patch.

Alan Wake Remastered

Alien: Isolation

Arcade Archives ORDYNE

Arcade Archives PHELIOS

Arcade Archives TETRIS THE ABSOLUTE THE GRAND MASTER 2 PLUS

Arcade Archives TETRIS THE GRAND MASTER

Asphalt Legends Unite

Dadish

Dex

Dust: An Elysian Tail

Elderand

Factorio

Fall Guys

Family Chess

Games Advent Calendar - 25 Days - 25 Surprises

Godlike Burger

HARVESTELLA

HITMAN 3 - Cloud Version

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED

JUST DANCE 2019

Klondike Solitaire

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime

Matchpoint - Tennis Championships

Mega Man Legacy Collection

MotoGP 21

My Brother Rabbit

Neptunia X SENRAN KAGURA: Ninja Wars

Noir Chronicles: City of Crime

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Pilot Sports

Pocoyo Party

Port Royale 4

Raiden IV×MIKADO remix

Real Car Driving Simulator & Parking 2022 Games

S.N.I.P.E.R. - Hunter Scope

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

SmileBASIC 4

Steven Universe: Save The Light

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection

Stumble Guys

Anche questi giochi per Switch 1 hanno dei problemi, ma saranno presto risolti

I problemi di compatibilità con questi giochi sono stati identificati e analizzati. Dovrebbero ricevere un aggiornamento gratuito per il lancio di Switch 2 il 5 giugno (o poco dopo)

112 Operator

ACA NEOGEO ART OF FIGHTING 2

ACA NEOGEO SAMURAI SHODOWN II

ACA NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS '95

ACA NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS '96

ACTIVE LIFE Outdoor Challenge

Airhead

Alchemy Garden

Baron: Fur Is Gonna Fly

Batman: The Enemy Within

Beyond the Ice Palace 2

Boot Hill Bounties

Bus Simulator 2023: City Driver

Death Coming

DOOM Eternal

Eggy Party

ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist

Everspace™ - Stellar Edition

Fables Mosaic: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Fitness Boxing

Floor Kids

Fortnite

FRAMED Collection

Gal Guardians: Demon Purge

Gas Guzzlers Extreme

Guns, Gore and Cannoli

Island Flight Simulator

Korean Drone Flying Tour Jeju Island-1

Mexican Train Dominoes Gold

Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame

MUSYNX

NBA 2K25

Nova-111

OMG Police - Car Chase TV Simulator

Parents Vs Kids

Perseverance: Complete Edition

Pizza Tower

Process of Elimination

Slayin 2

STAR WARS: Dark Forces Remaster

Super Mega Baseball 3

The Jackbox Party Pack

The Jackbox Party Pack 2

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes

Victor Vran Overkill Edition

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

WolfFang 空牙2001 SkullFang 空牙外伝 Saturn Tribute Boosted

World of Tanks Blitz

Xtreme Sports

Questi giochi possono essere giocati su Switch solo con i vecchi Joy-Con «»

Puoi giocare ai videogiochi sulla Switch 2 anche con il controller Pro e i controller Joy-Con della Switch 1. Per alcuni giochi, i vecchi Joy-Con sono addirittura obbligatori, soprattutto a causa della telecamera a infrarossi e delle dimensioni ridotte dei controller precedenti.

1-2-Switch

Everybody 1-2-Switch!

Game Builder Garage

Nintendo Labo (Variety Kit, Robot Kit, Vehicle Kit)

Nintendo Switch Sports

Ring Fit Adventure

Wario Ware: Move It!

Non puoi usare questo software su Switch 2

Alcuni titoli sono completamente incompatibili con la Switch 2. Ad esempio, non puoi utilizzare il «Nintendo Labo Toy-Con VR Set» con la Switch 2. Questo perché lo Switch 2 non si adatta agli occhiali VR di cartone in dotazione. Anche applicazioni come «Crunchyroll» e «InkyPen» non possono essere lanciate sullo Switch 2. Tuttavia, si può presumere che queste applicazioni non siano adatte a questo scopo. Tuttavia, si può ipotizzare che queste riceveranno la loro versione per Switch 2.

