News + Trends 12 12

Zurich presents first AI actress - Hollywood reacts in horror

Luca Fontana Translation: machine translated 1.10.2025

The world's first AI actress takes to the stage at the Zurich Film Festival: Tilly Norwood. Hollywood reacts with shock, stars sound the alarm - and the industry discusses whether this is the beginning of a creative revolution or the beginning of the end.

It was a premiere with unexpected explosive power: at the Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) at the weekend, the world's first «AI actress» was unveiled. Her name: Tilly Norwood. She was developed by Dutch entrepreneur Eline van der Velden and her studio Xicoia, a subsidiary of the AI production company Particle6.

You can see Norwood from minute 1:18 in the video below.

Norwood speaks with a British accent, looks like a digital mix of Mila Kunis, Keira Knightley and Natalie Portman - and is completely computer-generated. According to her creator, she is even set to become the next Scarlett Johansson. «Audiences are interested in the story of a film», said van der Velden back in the summer, «not whether the star is still alive».

Hollywood is up in arms

The presentation in Zurich was met with an immediate response - and a loud one at that. Acting stars such as Whoopi Goldberg and Emily Blunt reacted in horror. When the latter was shown a picture of Norwood, she is said to have exclaimed: «'That's an AI? My goodness, we're doomed. This is really very scary. Please stop taking away our humanity.»

«The appliance never gets tired, the appliance never falls asleep, the appliance is always in the shop before the boss and cuts the kebab meat sweat-free.»

Source: Studio Xicoia / Particle6

The US actors' union SAG-AFTRA also immediately spoke out: «Tilly Norwood is not an actress, but a character generated by a computer programme - trained with the work of countless professional actors and actresses, without their consent or remuneration.»

And yet: the first agencies are said to have already signalled their interest in signing Tilly - despite all the protests.

A new chapter - or the end of an era?

Van der Velden, on the other hand, describes Tilly not as a replacement, but as a «brush» in the palette of new creative tools. Her vision: films and series should be able to be created with a fraction of the previous budgets. Critics see this not so much as a democratisation, but rather the danger of actors and actresses being displaced by cheaper algorithms.

Who is Eline van der Velden? Dutch national Eline van der Velden (39) is a physicist, former actress and now CEO of the AI production studio Particle6. Under its umbrella, she runs the studio Xicoia, which created the first AI actress Tilly Norwood. Her goal is to democratise creativity «» - with tools that automatically develop series and film ideas, scan existing works and thus avoid duplicates. The aim is to create productions faster and more cheaply. Van der Velden compares this upheaval with the emergence of the major Hollywood studios 100 years ago. Critics, on the other hand, fear the loss of numerous jobs in the entire film and series industry.

On Instagram, Norwood writes: «In 20 seconds, I fought monsters, survived explosions, sold you a car - and almost won an Oscar. All in just one working day! Find an actress who can do it all.»

Source: Studio Xicoia / Particle6

The debate goes far beyond Hollywood. Questions are already being raised about copyright, consent and artistic integrity. Who decides whether an AI avatar «actress» may be named? And what does it mean for an art form based on human experience, empathy and improvisation if digital images are in the spotlight in future?

One thing is clear: Zurich has startled Hollywood with the introduction of Tilly Norwood. Whether she will actually make the leap from the festival stage to the big screen remains to be seen. But the starting signal for a highly controversial era has been given.

Header image: Studio Xicoia / Particle6

I like this article! 12 people like this article







