YouTuber builds miniature gaming mouse

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 4.7.2025

In his latest DIY project, YouTuber "Juskim" shows how a gaming mouse utilises high-end technology despite its minimalist design.

Eccentric DIY projects involving gaming hardware are the trademark of YouTuber «Juskim». In his latest video, he goes one step further - or rather: smaller. He builds a tiny gaming mouse that is reduced to the absolute minimum. Two buttons, one sensor, one battery. That's all it takes, he says.

Minimalism meets functionality

The mini mouse dispenses with everything superfluous. No mouse wheel, no third button, no bulky housing. Instead, «Juskim» relies on a self-developed PCB that only has two mouse switches and a PAW-3395 sensor from Pixart. This sensor supports a sampling rate of up to 8000 Hertz and a maximum resolution of 26,000 dpi: values that can also be found in high-end gaming mice.

YouTuber Juskim tests his self-built mini gaming mouse.

Source: Juskim / YouTube

Two 60 mAh batteries connected in parallel provide the power supply. According to «Juskim», this gives the mouse a runtime of around eleven hours. The housing comes from a 3D printer. The mouse weighs 15 grams in total.

Acclimatisation required

However, the project does not come without compromises. As the palm of the hand has no contact point, handling the mouse is initially unfamiliar for «Juskim». The mouse forces him to use the claw grip. He is more used to the Palm Grip.

This is why he recommends a training phase to get used to the new handling. For people like him who prefer to play in the Palm Grip, he has designed an alternative, larger open housing.

All three grip types on a different mouse at a glance.

Source: Shutterstock

More than just a craft project?

Although it is a hobby project, «Juskim» could imagine a commercial product via crowdfunding, for example via a Kickstarter campaign. This is still open, but there is interest from the Community.

In addition, «Juskim» announces the next stage of his project in his video. He wants to integrate a functioning scroll wheel in a future version of the mini mouse.

Header image: Juskim / YouTube

