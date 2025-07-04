News + Trends 11 9

Your next notebook could have an e-ink touchpad

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 4.7.2025

E-Ink displays are ready for the next devices: they could soon be used as touchpads in notebooks and display additional information.

E-Ink, the company behind e-ink displays, has presented a new colourful e-paper display that is intended for use in notebooks. Specifically, it is to be installed under the touchpad. The laptops will thus have a second display that can function as an input and output device for AI, among other things.

A new start for touchpad displays

In its announcement, E-Ink praises not only the good visibility in sunshine, but also the low power consumption of the new display. Others have already come up with the idea of installing a display under the touchpad. However, it has not yet caught on. Now a new attempt is being made with the e-paper display. For our colleague Martin Jud, it was a gimmick at Asus in 2018 without much added value, which drives up the price and battery consumption:

In keeping with the times, E-Ink is also using the e-paper touchpad for AI. The second display could serve as an input and output device for an AI in the notebook. So far, however, the manufacturer's technology only supports computers with Intel chips. However, the E-Ink touchpad could also display notifications or provide frequently used shortcuts.

The E-Ink technology is ready. Now the company just needs to convince notebook manufacturers to install it. Depending on how well the persuasion work has already gone in the background, it could be quick - a few months - before the first laptop with an E-Ink touchpad appears, or it could take even longer - years.

Header image: E-Ink

