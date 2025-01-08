You only have to top up this "InkPoster" from Pocketbook once a year

With the "InkPoster" you can enjoy your favourite pictures in high resolution. Thanks to the connection via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, you can add new artwork or photos at any time to keep your home fresh.

An eye-catcher for your home. The new "InkPoster" was recently unveiled at CES 2025. E-Ink developed it in collaboration with Pocketbook and Sharp. The "InkPoster" brings your favourite pictures to your home walls in high quality. It is available in three sizes: 13.3 inches with a resolution of 1200 × 1600 pixels, 28.5 inches with a resolution of 2160 × 3060 pixels and 31.5 inches with a resolution of 2560 × 1440 pixels.

The 13.3-inch and 31.5-inch models utilise E-Ink's Spectra 6 screen technology, while the 28.5-inch model is equipped with Sharp's IGZO technology. These screens offer a colour palette of 60,000 colours and are glare-free. The "InkPoster" only requires power when the displayed image is changed. This means that it can be operated for up to a year without recharging. The smallest version has a 14,000 mAh battery, while the larger models are equipped with a 20,000 mAh battery.

E-Ink's Spectra-6 screen technology uses six different ink colours to produce vivid images

Source: Pocketbook

The "InkPoster" can be mounted on the wall in both portrait and landscape format. It has a USB-C interface, an LED indicator and a physical on/off switch. It supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, so you can connect it to a smartphone app to choose from a variety of curated artworks or personal photos.

The display is paper-like. Unlike similar products such as e-readers or other digital wall murals, it has no built-in screen lighting. This means you can hang it up in your bedroom without it possibly keeping you awake at night.

Expected prices for the "InkPoster" start at around 599 US dollars for the 13.3-inch model. The 31.5-inch model will cost around 1700 US dollars, while the 28.5-inch model is expected to be around 2400 US dollars. Unfortunately, I can't tell you yet whether we'll get the models in the shop.