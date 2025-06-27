News + Trends 11 3

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 unveiled: small update for the folding smartphone

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 27.6.2025

An ultra-wide-angle camera instead of a telephoto camera, a larger battery and a new processor are the biggest new features of Xiaomi's Mix Flip 2 folding smartphone.

Xiaomi has unveiled the second version of its folding smartphone in China. The Mix Flip 2 hardly changes visually. Although there are new colours, the display sizes are identical to its predecessor. The changes are all in the device or in the software.

Everything new on the inside

When unfolded, the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 offers a 6.86-inch display. The hinge is designed for at least 200,000 folding operations. The external display still measures 4.01 inches. According to the manufacturer, over 500 apps can now be used on it. There are also three new interactive «pets» for the lock screen. With the help of AI, you can even create your own pets from photos.

The two cameras of the Mix Flip 2 are still surrounded by the external display. Like Xiaomi's first folding smartphone, the main camera has the Light Fusion 800 image sensor with a resolution of 50 megapixels. The Summilux lens from Leica has a focal length of 23 millimetres (converted to 35 mm format). For the second camera, Xiaomi has now opted for an ultra-wide-angle camera with a focal length of 14 millimetres and a resolution of 50 megapixels. The predecessor has a telephoto camera with 2x zoom instead.

The Mix Flip 2 is seven grams heavier than its predecessor and now weighs 199 grams. The battery could be the main reason for this. Its capacity has increased from 4780 to 5165 milliamp hours. This is above average for a folding smartphone. The battery is still charged with up to 67 watts via cable or up to 50 watts wirelessly.

With the Snapdragon 8 Elite, Xiaomi has installed the latest top chipset from Qualcomm in the Mix Flip 2, which has more computing power than its predecessor.

Price and availability

In China, the Mix Flip 2 is available in four colours - White, Purple, Green, and Checkered Gold - and three storage variants - 12 GB / 256 GB, 12 GB / 512 GB or 16 GB / 1 TB. The price starts at 5999 yuan. That is the equivalent - excluding customs duties and other import costs - of around 670 francs or 715 euros. Xiaomi brought the predecessor to Europe last autumn. This could happen again.

The colour variants of the Mix Flip 2.

Source: Xiaomi

Header image: Xiaomi

