Xiaomi 15T Pro: more display, more focal length and more battery

Xiaomi has unveiled its new T series. Both smartphones have larger displays and more battery capacity. However, more focal length for the telephoto camera is only available for the Xiaomi 15T Pro.

Traditionally, Xiaomi presents its T series in September. This is the more affordable second series of smartphones, with slightly slimmed-down features compared to the number series from the spring. However, the devices are not directly comparable, as there is no Ultra variant and the Xiaomi 15 Pro did not come to Europe.

Large display and different focal lengths for the telephoto camera

The rounded edges make the camera hump of the Xiaomi 15T (Pro) look less prominent and blend in almost discreetly on the back of the smartphone. The telephoto camera is one of the differences between the 15T and the 15T Pro.

Both smartphones have a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2772 × 1280 pixels. The refresh rate of the 15T Pro is 144 hertz. With the 15T, it is only «» 120 Hertz. The peak brightness reaches 3200 nits. Gorilla Glass 7i protects the display and the entire smartphone is IP68 waterproof.

The display has become larger, but at least the frame is narrow.

The main, ultra-wide-angle and front cameras of the Xiaomi 15T are identical. There are differences in the 50-megapixel telephoto camera. The Xiaomi 15T Pro has a focal length of 115 mm - converted to KB format - and an f/3.0 aperture. The focal length of the Xiaomi 15T is significantly shorter at 46 mm, but the aperture is larger at f/1.9. An overview of the other cameras:

50 megapixel main camera, 23 mm, f/1.62, Light Fusion 900

12 megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 15 mm, f/2.2

32 megapixel front, 21 mm, f/2.2

Only the Xiaomi 15T Pro has a telephoto camera with five times the focal length of the main camera.

Faster processors and larger batteries than the predecessors

Xiaomi relies on Mediatek for the processor in the T series. The manufacturer uses the Dimensity 9400+ in the 15T Pro and the Dimensity 8400-Ultra in the 15T. In addition to more performance, the 9400+ also offers Wi-Fi 7, while the 8400-Ultra only offers Wi-Fi 6E. Both support Bluetooth 6.0.

Xiaomi is equipping both new T-series smartphones with twelve gigabytes of RAM. There is a choice between 256 and 512 gigabytes of storage space - the 15T Pro also comes with a 1-terabyte version.

The Xiaomi 15T Pro charges faster than the 15T.

With a 5500 mAh battery, both new smartphones have ten per cent more capacity than their predecessors. The 15T Pro charges with up to 90 watts via Xiaomi's HyperCharge fast charging technology and wirelessly with up to 50 watts. With the 15T, it is «only» 67 watts via cable and does not charge wirelessly at all.

Xiaomi Hyper OS with lots of AI

The Xiaomi 15T and 15T Pro come with HyperOS 2 installed, which is based on Android 15. The update to HyperOS 3 and thus to Android 16 should be available later this year.

The AI tries to help in various ways.

In addition to Google's AI assistant Gemini, HyperOS includes other AI functions of the Xiaomi Hyper AI. The functions on sale range from a writing aid to image editing and generation to language functions with translations, interpreters and subtitles.

Price and availability

If all goes well, you should be able to see the different variants of the Xiaomi 15T and 15T Pro below. If not:

There are three colour variants: black and grey for the 15T complemented by rose gold and mocha gold for the 15T Pro.

Prices start at 649.90 francs/euros for the Xiaomi 15T and 799.90 francs/euros for the 15T Pro.

Xiaomi 15T

Xiaomi 15T Pro

