Xbox support recommends cancelling the last controller update

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 7.3.2025

Xbox support recommends cancelling the update. This is due to user complaints about technical difficulties. Read the article to find out the best way to do this.

In a recent message, Xbox Support has advised players to roll back last month's controller update (firmware 5.23.5.0). This recommendation follows numerous reports from users who experienced connectivity issues and other technical difficulties after the update.

The firmware update for Xbox controllers released last month was originally intended to improve performance and stability. Instead, many players have reported problems such as increased latency, disconnections and incorrect button mappings.

In particular, they complained about problems with the thumbstick. Older controller models that have difficulties connecting to non-Xbox devices such as PCs via Bluetooth are particularly affected.

Recommended procedure

The Xbox support team has provided detailed instructions on how to do this. If you are affected by the problems mentioned, you should follow these steps:

Establish the connection: Connect your Xbox controller to a Windows PC using a USB cable

Open the Xbox Accessories app: Download the Xbox Accessories app from the Microsoft Store and open it.

Check the firmware: In the app, you can view the current firmware status of your controller and select the option to undo the update.

Important notes

Before you undo the update, there are a few important points to note. Make sure that your controller model supports rollback, as this option is not available on some older models.

It is also recommended to back up important configurations and settings before rolling back to avoid data loss. By following these steps, you can ensure that your controller will work properly again.

Header image: Hopix Art / Shutterstock

