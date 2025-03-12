News + Trends 6 1

Xbox handheld to arrive in 2025, new console in 2027

Philipp Rüegg Translation: machine translated 12.3.2025

Microsoft's own handheld is probably coming sooner than expected. And there is also a supposed release date for the successor to the Xbox Series X/S.

Microsoft apparently wants to counteract the constantly falling sales figures for the Xbox Series X/S with new hardware. Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft's gaming division, recently announced that the company is working on a handheld. According to the tech blog Windows Central, you won't have to wait much longer.

The first Xbox handhelds are set to appear this year - plural. They will not come directly from Microsoft, but from third-party manufacturers such as Asus, Lenovo or MSI. However, they should speak the Xbox design language, including dedicated Xbox buttons. The code name for the project is Keenan.

Many Microsoft partners already have their own Windows handhelds on sale, such as Asus with the Rog Ally X or Lenovo with the Legion Go. In order for the official Xbox handhelds to stand out, Microsoft must deliver a version of Windows optimised for handhelds without bloatware. Otherwise they will fall behind the Steam Deck, which dominates the PC handheld market.

With the Game Bar and Compact Mode, Microsoft has been trying to improve the handheld experience on Windows for some time.

Source: Philipp Rüegg

New Xbox in two years

Even though the Xbox Series X/S is selling significantly worse than the Playstation 5, Microsoft is not giving up the living room without a fight. A new Xbox console is due to be released in 2027. Microsoft CEO Satja Nadella has already given the green light, writes Windows Central. The new device is set to replace the Xbox Series X and will therefore not be in the budget range. There will also be a range of controller options.

The console should also be even closer to Windows, which could make the development process easier for game studios. Backwards compatibility with old games is also expected. Spencer has also emphasised that he would support alternative sales platforms. This means Steam, the Epic Games Store, Battle.net and co. This would be a groundbreaking step that would clearly set the Xbox apart from the Playstation or Switch.

The next Xbox should once again be a premium device like the Series X.

Source: Philipp Rüegg

Microsoft is increasingly turning away from platform exclusivity. After "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle" and "Doom the Dark Ages", "Forza Horizon 5" is another Xbox title to find its way onto the Playstation 5. And the former Xbox flagship "Gears of War" could also soon be dancing at several weddings.

I'm curious to see whether Xbox will have more success with the new hardware strategy than with the current generation.

