Xbox Developer Direct: new info on "Doom: The Dark Ages", "South of Midnight" and more

In a Developer Direct, Microsoft reveals new information about upcoming games that are due to be released this year. In addition to the big highlight "Doom", there was also a big surprise from Japan.

Microsoft is kicking off the new gaming year with a Developer Direct. This format gives developers the chance to present their new Xbox and PC games in detail. PS5 fans don't miss out either. With the exception of "South of Midnight", all of the games on show will also be released on Sony's platform.

You can watch the full livestream in the video embedded below.

All games and important information from the presentation are summarised below.

"Doom: The Dark Ages": Hell yeah!

Cult developer id Software shows new impressions of the "most ambitious Doom game of all time". Phil had the opportunity to take a look at the game in a preview event with the development studio. You can also hear his impressions in the latest podcast episode of A Tech Affair:

"Doom: The Dark Ages" is a prequel to the 2016 version of "Doom". The medieval game worlds are said to be the largest ever in a "Doom" game. Phil compares the levels he was able to see with the semi-open game areas from the more recent "God of War" parts. There is a lot to explore and even small puzzles. Swimming is also possible. The story should be much more mature compared to the previous games - including elaborate cutscenes and a "real" antagonist.

The battles should no longer feel as acrobatic and fast as in "Doom Eternal". The gameplay is slower, heavier and more powerful. New items make for surprising situations in the fights. With the "Shield Saw" (a shield with a chainsaw), you can block enemy attacks and slaughter opponents with targeted throws. Three melee weapons complement the unique shield: an iron flail, an electrifying glove and a giant, spiked club. The new firearms should also surpass anything previously seen in "Doom" in terms of their brutality and penetrating power.

The chainsaw shield can be used to inflict a lot of damage.

Source: id Software

The series-typical "glory kills" should feel significantly more fluid and less scripted. The inspiration for the brutal finisher moves was the film "300" - especially the "Hot Gates" scene, in which Leonidas carves his way through the enemies in slow motion.

But that's not all. In some sections of the game, you climb into a giant mech, which you use to blast away equally giant demons. And then there's the crazy fire-breathing robot dragon, which you use to fly through the air and cause chaos. According to Enwticklerstudio, these new gameplay elements were only possible because they cancelled the multiplayer mode and focused exclusively on the single-player campaign.

The game sections in the mech look epic.

Source: id Software

"Doom: The Dark Ages" will be released on 15 May for the Game Pass, Xbox Series X/S, PC and PS5.

"Ninja Gaiden 4": the return of the ninja game series

As always, Microsoft also has a previously unannounced surprise game in store for the Developer Direct. After more than ten years, there is finally a new "Ninja Gaiden" mainline game. Part four features a new protagonist, Yakumo, and a completely new game world in a post-apocalyptic Tokyo. The previous hero, Ryu Hayabusa, will also appear in the course of the story.

Ultrafast and bloody battles - that's Ninja Gaiden.

Source: Koei Tecmo / Platinum Games

Fans of the series can expect the familiar ultra-fast action gameplay with sword fights and lots of blood. Ryu and Yakumo's different fighting styles are designed to provide variety. The game is being developed by Team Ninja (known for "Ninja Gaiden" and "Rise of the Ronin") in cooperation with Platinum Games (known for "Bayonetta" and "Astral Chain")

"Ninja Gaiden 4" will be released in autumn 2025 for the Game Pass, Xbox Series X/S, PC and PS5.

"Ninja Gaiden 2 Black": a new edition to shorten the waiting time

Koei Tecmo shows another surprise in the course of the unveiling of "Ninja Gaiden 4". "Ninja Gaiden 2 Black" is a remake of "Ninja Gaiden 2", which was originally released in 2008. The game has been completely reworked graphically and ported to Unreal Engine 5. There are also new playable characters.

"Ninja Gaiden 2 Black" is available now for Game Pass, Xbox Series X/S, PC and PS5.

"South of Midnight": beautiful visuals in the fantasy south of the USA

The beautiful action-adventure game "South of Midnight" is back with new gameplay impressions. The game is set in a fantasy world inspired by the south of the USA. Graphically, the title impresses above all with its unique stop-motion animations, which are reminiscent of films such as "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse".

The game's protagonist, Hazel, has magical web powers that she can use to manipulate her surroundings and attack enemies. The numerous animal characters and cursed enemies come from old southern folk tales.

"South of Midnight" will be released on 8 April for the Game Pass, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

"Clair Obscur: Expedition 33": classic JRPG in a modern guise

The French developer studio Sandfall Interactive shows new impressions of the turn-based role-playing game "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33". The game is set in a fantasy version of France in the 19th century.

The story convinces with a unique hook: A giant magical painter appears on the horizon every year and paints a number on a giant monolith. Anyone who is older than the number on the stone dies. Every year, the number gets smaller and smaller. Every year, expeditions are sent to kill the painter. So far, none have returned. In the game, you accompany expedition 33, which wants to put an end to the haunting once and for all.

What's the story behind the murderous painter?

Source: Sandfall Interactive

The combat system is inspired by classic JRPGs, but also offers real-time elements in attack and defence. Each of the five playable characters has special abilities that can be supplemented with countless items. Also inspired by classic JRPGS is the miniature world map that connects the various levels.

Especially impressive: The game originally started as a hobby project by a solo developer. More and more friends joined the originally small side project, which ultimately led to the founding of the developer studio Sandfall Interactive.

The world map in miniature format looks incredibly cool.

Source: Sandfall Interactive

"Clair Obscur: Expedition 33" will be released on 24 April for the Game Pass, Xbox Series X/S, PC and PS5.