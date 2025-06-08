News + Trends 6 3

Xbox and Asus launch two handhelds

Simon Balissat Translation: machine translated 8.6.2025

Asus and Xbox launch the "ROG Xbox Ally" and the "ROG Xbox Ally X". The two handhelds are direct competitors to the Steamdeck. Microsoft is not taking any risks with this.

It was a poorly kept secret: Microsoft is launching a handheld. However, not on its own, but in partnership with Asus. The «ROG Xbox Ally» and the «ROG Xbox Ally X» differ in terms of performance and price. Both run Windows 11, offer a 7-inch FHD display with 120 Hz and handles inspired by Xbox controllers.

The new handhelds

Source: Microsoft

The more affordable Ally has an AMD Ryzen Z2 A chip, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, while the more powerful X variant comes with the Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, 24 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage. The Ally X also offers a more powerful battery (80 Wh instead of 60 Wh) and «Impulse Trigger» for better feedback. This should be similar to the haptic feedback of Sony's DualSense controllers. A larger battery also means more weight: the «Rog Xbox Ally X» weighs 715g compared to 670g.

The release is planned for Christmas, but it is not yet clear at what price. Microsoft is now getting directly involved in the handheld market and competing with the Switch 2 and the Steamdeck. And Sony is also apparently working on a portable device. The fact that Microsoft has a partner on board in Asus, which has experience with Windows handhelds, could be a clever move. In-house development is expensive and risky. The test of the predecessor by our colleague Phil can be found here.

Product test Asus ROG Ally X review: Steam Deck alternative, not replacement by Philipp Rüegg

