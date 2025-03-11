News + Trends 8 5

With open source "OptiScaler", FSR 4 runs with significantly more games

Kevin Hofer Translation: machine translated 11.3.2025

The open source tool "OptiScaler" should make it possible to use FSR 4 in games that do not even have the feature. However, the prerequisite for this is that they at least support DLSS or XeSS. However, the whole thing is associated with restrictions.

With FSR 4, AMD has done what Nvidia has been doing for a long time: introducing a new upscaling technology that only works with the latest GPU generation from its own company. With OptiScaler, you can't use FSR 4 with older cards, but it is possible to use FSR 4 with an RX 9070 or RX 9070 XT in games that don't actually support it.

How does OptiScaler work?

If a game supports either DLSS 2 and upwards or XeSS, OptiScaler - which is available here on Github - can tell the game that an Nvidia or Intel GPU is at work. This allows the respective technologies to be activated. Instead of the selected DLSS 3, for example, FSR 4 is then used.

The developers demonstrate this using "Cyberpunk 2077" and explain the options in the following video:

The feature was tested by the developers with over 20 games. You can find a compatibility list here. The titles include "Black Myth: Wukong", "Final Fantasy VII Rebirth" and "Silent Hill 2 Remake".

Cool tool, but also requires a little tinkering

OptiScaler does not appear to be a plug-and-play solution. You have to find the correct settings for the relevant game yourself if it is not on the compatibility list - and even then you still have to change the settings manually.

However, the tool is always exciting, as it shows once again that the restrictions are often artificially created by the manufacturers.

Unfortunately, I can't try out the tool personally as I don't have an RX-9000 series card. Have you already tried the tool? Then please share your experiences in the comments column.

Header image: cdozdil / OptiScaler

