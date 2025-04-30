News + Trends 0 0

Win a weekend at the Braunbär Hotel & Spa – enter now

Win two nights for two people at the newly opened Braunbär Hotel & Spa. The traditional-style hotel, which has been completely renovated, combines alpine style with modern four-star comfort.

The Braunbär Hotel & Spa is located in the Bernese Alps and can only be reached by cog railroad. The secluded location ensures peace and quiet – perfect for hikes and relaxing days at the hotel alike. Relaxation, good food and a mountain ambiance are guaranteed.

Ambiance

The hotel counts 80 rooms with a view of the mountains. You’ll find over 15,000 books to enjoy in the hotel’s lounges and cosy corners – ideal for lovers of reading and quiet.

Wellness

The 350 m² Nuxe Spa offers a large swimming pool, an outdoor sauna, a hammam and three treatment rooms, one of which is set up for treatments for two. If you’re looking to relax, Braunbär Hotel & Spa has got you covered.

Food

The in-house restaurant «Goldlöckchen» serves regional cuisine. There’s a barbecue hut for special raclette evenings and a small gondola for fondue nights. It’s the perfect way to enjoy dinner in unique surroundings.

Competition

Take part now and win two nights for two people in a double room with breakfast in Wengen worth CHF 400.

Answer our question correctly enter the prize draw. The deadline for entries is 31 May 2025. You must be logged in to participate.

Bookings are made directly through the hotel and must be requested in advance. Please note that there may be no availability in high season, on public holidays or during major events.

If you win, you’ll be notified by e-mail. The voucher can’t be exchanged for cash.

