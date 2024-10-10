Wimbledon replaces linesmen with computers

From 2025, linesmen will no longer be used at Wimbledon. The All England Club is replacing them with "Live Electronic Calling" to increase the precision of decisions.

Wimbledon is breaking with a centuries-old tradition. For decades, the characteristic "Out" or "Fault" calls from the linesmen have been an integral part of the world's most prestigious tennis tournament. But this era is coming to an end. From 2025, the traditional linesmen will be replaced by computers. This was announced by The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (AELTC) in a announcement. The tournament will be held next year from 30 June to 13 July

In future, the so-called "Live Electronic Calling" (LEC) will take over the task of precisely determining whether a ball lands inside or outside the lines. This decision, which has long been made by human eyes, will now be automated and left to digital detection.

Where does "Live Electronic Calling"

come from?

In 2021, the US Open was the first Grand Slam tournament to make extensive use of this technology, albeit initially only on the biggest courts. In the following two years, it was consistently expanded across the board, so that "Live Electronic Calling" was extended to all courts at the US Open in 2023. Wimbledon is once again a tournament that respects long-standing traditions. It is the oldest Grand Slam tournament in the world. It was first played in 1877. Such a decision represents an extreme break for many traditionalists.

In principle, more and more tournaments on the international tennis calendar are using this technique to prevent wrong decisions. At the Grand Slams, only Wimbledon and the French Open have not yet dared to take this step. The system is also to be used at ATP level in every match from 2025 onwards.

Why this step?

The decision to introduce Live Electronic Line Calling at the Championships was taken after a long period of consideration and consultation. Sally Bolton, Chair of the All England Club

The organisers hope that this will lead to even greater accuracy in the decisions. After all, even the most experienced linesmen can sometimes misjudge a ball. The new technology is intended to minimise these human errors. According to the organisers, it is sufficiently robust and the next tournament is the right time to take this step.

"For the players, it will provide the same conditions they have played in at a number of other events on the tour," explained All England Club chairman Sally Bolton. As a tournament, Wimbledon has a responsibility to "harmonise tradition and innovation", Bolton continued.

How are the "out" calls communicated with the LEC technology?

As soon as the ball crosses the line, this is recorded by the cameras and the information is immediately transmitted to the referee and the scoreboard. A graphic appears on the scoreboard showing the exact ball track and whether the ball was inside or outside the line. In some cases, the referee may confirm the decision again verbally, but this should be the exception rather than the rule.

What does this mean for the players and spectators?

On paper, this change should lead to more fairness. Decisions will be more objective and comprehensible. In addition, the time between rallies could be reduced as computers react more quickly. This could possibly lead to faster games. There should also be fewer reasons for discussions between players and referees.

