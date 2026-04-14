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Will Davinci Resolve become a Lightroom competitor?

David Lee Translation: machine translated 14.4.2026

Blackmagic has announced a new version of the Davinci Resolve video software. In addition to numerous new features for video production, version 21 brings a photo module for the first time. This could be new competition for Adobe.

Davinci Resolve is primarily known to video producers. However, the next major update to the software, Davinci Resolve 21, now brings interesting news for photographers. Blackmagic is expanding the package with a photo module that includes both image management and RAW editing. This makes it a fully-fledged RAW developer.

Blackmagic's software is available in a free version, which has made it very popular. This will also be the case for the upcoming version. Blackmagic currently charges 305 euros for the paid version. Unfortunately, it is not clear from the description of the new functions which of them will also be available in the free version.

There is already a beta version that you can download. But be careful: at least on the Mac, the installer overwrites the old Resolve software without prompting. In addition, the RAW player did not work for me. I would wait to try it out at the moment.

After a brief initial inspection, I can say that at least the basic functions are also available in the free version. However, certain AI tools are missing. Resolve 21 now has a new «Photo Page». Here you can make basic settings such as white balance, shadow brightening, highlight reduction, saturation or contrast.

The functionality of the photo page doesn't blow me away. But the exciting thing is that the Colour and Fusion pages can also be used for photos. This opens up new possibilities - for example for colour design, one of Davinci Resolve's strengths.

Resolve 21 can import Lightroom catalogues. It features image management with keywords, ratings, favourites and tags. Is this the Lightroom killer, as some have already proclaimed? I am sceptical. The new photo function should be of particular interest to people who are already familiar with Davinci Resolve. And especially for all those who work hybrid with photo and video. Having the same tools for photos and videos and achieving the same look could be a great advantage. For pure photography, however, switching from Lightroom means a big change. I can't say at the moment whether it will be worth it. In any case, it would be good for the market if Adobe had more competition.

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