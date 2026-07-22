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Why only now? The new form factor of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is pleasing

Samsung is adding a new form factor to its foldable smartphones. On the outside, the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 is less narrow and, when unfolded, less square. This is well received.

At an "Unpacked" event in London, Samsung unveiled three new foldable smartphones. The most exciting new release is the Galaxy Z Fold 8 in a new format, which, when folded, is about the size of a passport. The old format – square when unfolded, very elongated when folded – lives on as the Fold 8 Ultra. Samsung has equipped both with new display and battery technology. The compact Flip 8 receives relatively minor changes and can, among other things, be opened more easily with one hand.

News + Trends One for diving and one for everyday use: two new smartwatches from Samsung Jan Johannsen 1 like 1 2 comments 2

Galaxy Z Fold 8: new form factor and new battery technology

When I pick up the Z Fold 8, I'm immediately impressed. Its 5.5-inch 16:10 display is unusually wide, but I like it. My first thought: This is enough for me, I don't even want to open it. It simply feels good in the hand and offers a large surface area. However, I wonder: Is it just because the form factor is new? Will I still find this exciting in two or three years, or will the aspect ratio bore me by then?

Unfolded, the Fold 8 offers a 7.6-inch 4:3 or 3:4 display, depending on whether I hold it in landscape or portrait mode. Both seem much more sensible to me than the almost square inner displays of most other foldable smartphones. In portrait mode, texts are easy to read, and in landscape mode, two apps can be used side-by-side. Huawei is already moving in a similar direction with the Pura X and Pura X Max, but only sells these devices in China. According to rumors, a possible iPhone Fold will also have a similar form factor.

Samsung significantly improves the features in two areas. The manufacturer uses a new "Flex Titanium Technology" for the foldable OLED display. A titanium alloy protects the OLED panel from external damage, and a thin, flexible titanium plate provides stability under the panel. As a side effect, the crease almost completely disappears.

For the battery, Samsung is using a silicon-carbon battery for the first time, achieving a capacity of 4800 mAh in the 4.5-millimeter thin unfolded casing. This should be sufficient for 26 hours of video playback. Charging is done via cable with up to 45 watts and wirelessly with up to 20 watts. The Fold 7 only allowed 25 and 15 watts.

With the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, the lightest Galaxy Z Fold at 201 grams has a lot of processing power. Samsung uses this, among other things, for additional AI tools. These are designed, for example, to prepare recordings from the two 50-megapixel cameras as content for social media platforms without further intervention or to focus on a person in a video.

The biggest drawbacks of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 for me at first glance are the lack of a telephoto camera and the recommended retail price starting at 1999 Euros and 1749 Swiss Francs.

Smartphones New CHF 1729.– Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 512 GB, Lavender, 7.60", Dual SIM, 5G

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: familiar device with a new name

Samsung continues to offer the previous form factor of the Galaxy Z Fold, which features a telephoto camera. It now receives a name suffix and is henceforth known as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. Its 6.5-inch outer display is elongated, and the 8-inch inner display is almost square, also becoming more robust thanks to the "Flex Titanium Technology." With a silicon-carbon battery, Samsung increases the battery capacity to 5000 mAh, which should be sufficient for 27 hours of video playback. Charging is also faster than its predecessor, with 45 watts (via cable) and 20 watts (wireless).

Samsung has made the casing 0.1 millimeters thinner when unfolded, now measuring 4.1 millimeters, while remaining 8.9 millimeters when folded. However, this is only if you ignore the prominent camera bump, which makes the smartphone wobble significantly when lying on a table. Samsung has increased the resolution of the ultra-wide-angle camera from twelve to 50 megapixels and uses the same 200-megapixel main camera as in the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The triple telephoto camera has to make do with a resolution of ten megapixels. The processor receives the usual annual update with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy.

In terms of software, Samsung also offers new AI tools here. Galaxy AI is intended to become more agentic and be able to interact with even more apps based on your instructions. Now Nudge is designed to keep you up to date, and Samsung also integrates Gemini Notebooks as a planning tool for various occasions. Multitasking is supposed to be improved with SplitView for two or three apps and floating app windows.

Smartphones New CHF 1899.– Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra 512 GB, Violet Shadow, 8", Dual SIM, 5G

Galaxy Z Flip 8: thinner and easier to open with one hand

Relatively little changes with the Flip 8. Samsung has made it another 0.4 millimeters thinner (unfolded) and 0.6 millimeters thinner (folded). However, it has gained in width and height in the 0-millimeter range. Nevertheless, Samsung can give it the title "thinnest Galaxy Z Flip." Weighing 180 grams, it is also the lightest.

I find the edges of the frame more striking. They are more strongly beveled. This makes the smartphone appear narrower and, above all, easier to open with one hand – as it should be for a flip phone.

For the processor, Samsung relies on its in-house Exynos 2600, which has already proven itself in the Galaxy S26. The rest of the features – displays, cameras, and battery – remain unchanged compared to the Flip 7. Only the software offers new AI tools and minor adjustments for the outer display. All of this is available starting at 1299 Euros.

Smartphones New CHF 1099.– Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 256 GB, Graphites, 6.90", Dual SIM, 5G

Price and Availability

In recent years, Samsung doubled the storage for pre-orders of its devices. The manufacturer can no longer afford this given current storage prices. It also had to increase prices. The Fold 8 Ultra, for example, is 100 Euros more expensive in Germany than its predecessor and starts with a recommended retail price of 2199 Euros, or 1899 Swiss Francs. As compensation, there is virtually the price driver for storage prices: six months of Google AI Pro can be unlocked with every Fold or Flip 8.

New to our range Pre-order now: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 and Galaxy Z Fold8

Header image: Jan Johannsen

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