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When Django wears the mask: Tarantino's western crossover to be released in cinemas

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 28.4.2026

Tarantino's comic sequel to "Django Unchained" is to be turned into a feature film. Sony Pictures has commissioned Oscar-winner Brian Helgeland to write the screenplay for "Django/Zorro". The project has Tarantino's blessing, but not his direction.

The bounty hunter Django and the masked avenger Zorro, two icons of the western genre, meet. What began as a comic a good decade ago is now taking shape as a feature film. According to Variety, Sony Pictures has commissioned Oscar-winner Brian Helgeland («Mystic River», «L.A. Confidential») to write the screenplay for «Django/Zorro».

This would also be the first time that the film has been made into a feature film.

This would also be a sequel to Tarantino's most commercially successful film to date. «Django Unchained» grossed more than 425 million US dollars worldwide.

The comic series: Tarantino's first sequel attempt

For those who don't know it yet: «Django/Zorro» is a seven-part crossover miniseries written by Quentin Tarantino together with comic book author and Eisner Award winner Matt Wagner. The series was published by Dynamite Entertainment in 2014 and 2015 and is considered a direct sequel to «Django Unchained».

Tarantino's comic sequel to «Django Unchained» is now set to become a feature film. It centres on the unusual alliance between Django and Zorro.

Source: Dynamite Entertainment

The action picks up several years after the events of the film: Django continues to work as a bounty hunter, travelling through the American Southwest. There he meets Don Diego de la Vega, the now aged man behind the mask of Zorro. De la Vega quickly recognises Django's abilities and hires him as his bodyguard. A pragmatic alliance quickly develops between the two, fuelled by mutual respect.

Together, they are targeted by a powerful businessman who calls himself the «Archduke of Arizona». Behind the grotesque title lies a brutal power structure that systematically enslaves and exploits the local population - especially indigenous communities. The comic deliberately shifts the conflict away from Django's personal revenge and towards organised oppression.

In the course of the series, Django increasingly takes on the active role, while de la Vega concentrates more on planning and staging her missions: In one central scene, Django even slips into the mask and role of Zorro himself: the masked hero is understood as a symbol, a projection screen for resistance.

This contrasts with Django's direct, physical approach to conflicts: while de la Vega often throws his opponents off balance through masquerade, deception and staging, Django tends more towards open confrontation. This contrast between strategic play and direct violence creates a tension that characterises the pace and tone of the series.

Django briefly slips into the mask and role of Zorro in the comic book - with Don Diego de la Vega as an amused observer.

Source: Dynamite Entertainment

In narrative terms, «Django/Zorro» combines Tarantino's rough, down-to-earth western world with the romantic adventure aesthetic of Zorro folk tales. Light-footedness, clichéd black-and-white villains and casual banter are juxtaposed with uncompromising, raw violence devoid of wit and humour. This mixture creates an independent tone that clearly sets the comic apart from a smoothly ironed film sequel.

Helgeland writes, Tarantino gives his blessing

The film is still at an early stage of development. A director or start date have not been finalised. But one thing is already clear: Quentin Tarantino will not be directing the film himself. What a pity. However, he has given the project his express blessing. It will be produced by Sony Pictures, where Tarantino also wants to realise his own last film.

Between pistol and sword: «Django/Zorro» combines Tarantino's hard western violence with the theatrical adventure tradition of the Zorro character.

Source: Dynamite Entertainment

Helgeland is developing a new story based on the comic series. It is not the first attempt to film the material. Tarantino had previously commissioned comedian Jerrod Carmichael to write a screenplay. For unknown reasons, this version was put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic. Carmichael spoke to the magazine GQ in 2022 and regretted that Sony had not found a way to realise it at the time.

Foxx and Banderas: no commitments yet

The casting remains open. Neither Jamie Foxx nor Antonio Banderas have yet officially confirmed their involvement. Foxx is considered an obvious choice to return as Django Freeman. Banderas, on the other hand, could be considered as Don Diego de la Vega. After all, he is also closely associated with the character of Zorro, albeit in a different role: in «The Mask of Zorro» from 1998, he played Alejandro Murrieta, the successor to the original Zorro, still played there by Anthony Hopkins.

The Mask of Zorro

Banderas even confirmed that Tarantino once approached him personally about a possible «Django/Zorro» project - allegedly during Oscar night 2020, when he was nominated for «Pain and Glory». But obviously nothing came of it. At least nothing yet.

A crossover with a thematic foundation

At first glance, the meeting of Django and Zorro seems unusual. In terms of content, however, the crossover shares common motifs: both characters stand for justice beyond state order and oppose the abuse of power. This connection forms the core of the comic series and is now set to make the leap to the big screen.

Header image: Dynamite Entertainment

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