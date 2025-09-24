News + Trends 7 5

WhatsApp will soon offer translations - important languages are initially missing for Android

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 24.9.2025

No more copy & paste with Deepl & Co. - WhatsApp is getting a translation function. This allows you to display messages in your preferred language. WhatsApp on iPhone already covers many languages, but some are still missing on Android.

Until now, anyone using WhatsApp to communicate in different languages had to either speak the languages themselves or use additional translation tools. The latter will soon no longer be necessary: The messenger has announced that you will be able to have WhatsApp translate the messages of the person you are talking to.

The new function has been rolled out gradually for Android and iPhone since 23 September. You can use it for messages in individual and group chats as well as for channel messages.

The option is hidden: you start the translation by long pressing on the desired message. Tap on « Translate» to select the desired language. The first translation will download the corresponding language pack to your device. Data protection is maintained, as the translation takes place locally without the texts being sent to a server.

Many Android users are initially left in the dark

This all sounds very good - but it won't do you much good if you want to translate into German, French or Italian, as these languages are still missing. The WhatsApp parent company is initially only providing six languages for Android: English, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Arabic and Hindi. However, according to the announcement «, other languages will follow shortly».

iPhone users, on the other hand, can access significantly more languages, including German, French, Italian, Dutch, Turkish, Polish and some more.

iPhone users have it a little more complicated in chat histories

However, iPhone users have to deal with a convenience problem. While it is possible to view all messages - including new incoming messages - translated on Android, you have to have each message translated individually on the iPhone

View only, do not write

According to Meta's announcement, you can only display translations and not translate your own messages into another language before sending them. However, this is not necessary because your chat partners can also display your text in translation. This means that everyone can write in their preferred language - and have to trust that Meta's translation will do a good job.

Header image: Shutterstock/Photo Agency

