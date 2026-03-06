News + Trends 12 20

WhatsApp tests paid subscription "WhatsApp Plus"

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 6.3.2026

WhatsApp is apparently testing a paid plan: "WhatsApp Plus" should bring more themes, stickers and up to 20 pinned chats - but the messenger itself will remain free.

The messenger WhatsApp could introduce an additional paid service for private users in the future. Indications from current test versions of the app suggest that the service is working on a premium subscription called «WhatsApp Plus». This is reported by the platform WABetaInfo on X.

According to this, the parent company Meta Platforms is planning a payment model that will unlock additional functions and personalisation options. You can still use Messenger itself for free - the subscription would only unlock additional features.

Premium becomes more colourful, chats clearer

A central component of «WhatsApp Plus» concerns the visual customisation of the app. According to WABetaInfo, as a subscriber you will have significantly more options to change the appearance of your messenger. This includes new themes or different accent colours for the user interface.

Practical features are also planned.

Source: WABetaInfo

Content within the app could also be available exclusively for paying users. For example, WhatsApp is planning special sticker packs as well as customised ringtones and notification sounds that are only available as part of the plan. The service is also working on new reactions to messages that will make chats «visually more vivid».

In addition to cosmetic changes, the plan could also offer practical functions. In the premium version, you should be able to pin up to 20 chats - previously there were three. The references to these functions come from test versions of the app that have not yet been released.

Subscription should remain voluntary

At the moment, Meta is not planning any restrictions for users without a plan. The basic functions of the messenger - such as sending messages, making calls or video calls - will remain free of charge. «WhatsApp Plus» would only unlock additional options.

WhatsApp is to become more colourful.

Source: WAbetaInfo

Parallel to this, the company is apparently also experimenting with other payment models. In some tests, for example, a plan appeared that hides adverts in the so-called updates area of the app. This should give users a choice between personalised advertising and a paid alternative. However, this idea could meet with resistance in the EU in particular due to the requirements of the Digital Services Act.

New ringtones should be available to choose from.

Source: WABetaInfo

At the moment, however, it is not yet clear which features will actually make it into a final app update. There is also no concrete start date for a plan - and no prices either.

Header image: WABetaInfo

I like this article! 12 people like this article







