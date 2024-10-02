WhatsApp introduces filters and backgrounds for video calls

Video calls in WhatsApp can be more entertaining or more annoying. It depends on how you feel about filters and backgrounds in video calls.

WhatsApp is following many other video call apps with a slight delay and is introducing backgrounds and filters. The filters are intended to create a "playful atmosphere", while the backgrounds help to keep your surroundings private or make you appear more professional.

Fun here and professional appearance there

While the filters are intended to provide more entertainment in private video calls, WhatsApp is trying to position itself as a tool for professional video calls with the backgrounds. Initially, you have ten filters and backgrounds to choose from.

The ten filters are called: Warm, Cool, Black and White, Light Leak, Dreamy, Prismatic Light, Fish Eye, Classic TV, Frosted Glass and Bicolour

WhatsApp already shows some of the filters and backgrounds on sale.

Source: WhatsApp

WhatsApp offers the following backgrounds: Blur, Living Room, Office, Cafe, Pebbles, Gourmet, Smoosh, Beach, Sunset, Celebration, and Forest.

There are also two new options, "Refine" and "Low Light", which - according to WhatsApp - are designed to "naturally enhance the look and brightness of your surroundings and make your video calls more vibrant and enjoyable".

The filters and backgrounds can be found in individual and group video calls under the effects icons at the top right of the screen.

WhatsApp plans to make the filters and backgrounds available to all users of the app in the "coming weeks".