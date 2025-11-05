News + Trends 46 8

WhatsApp finally works on the Apple Watch

After more than ten years, Meta is releasing a native version of WhatsApp for the watch from Cupertino. This makes detours via third-party providers superfluous.

WhatsApp has rolled out a standalone app for the Apple Watch. You can use it to read and compose full messages, record voice messages and view calls. The app requires an Apple Watch Series 4 or newer with watchOS 10. According to Meta, end-to-end encryption is also retained on the watch.

Until now, the Apple Watch only displayed notifications from WhatsApp. To read more than the preview or reply, you had to use third-party apps such as WatchChat. These don't always work reliably because they have to reconnect every time.

What the app can do

The native app from Meta therefore closes a long-standing gap. It is based on the existing Wear OS version for Android watches. Meta describes the launch as «first chapter» and announces further functions. The full list of features in the first version:

The launch of the app comes more than ten years after the introduction of the Apple Watch (2015). To use it, you need to download the latest version of WhatsApp on your iPhone. You will then also be offered the version for the watch for installation in the watch app. The social media giant only released a native app for iPadOS in May 2025.

