Watch the big Switch 2 livestream

Philipp Rüegg Translation: machine translated 4.6.2025

To mark the launch of the Switch 2, we're gaming our way live through the new range of games. You can watch, play along and even win something. The stream starts on 5 June at 11 am.

This is the day Nintendo fans have been waiting for: The Switch 2 will be released on 5 June. To celebrate, we're streaming five hours of gaming and putting the device, including accessories, through its paces. There is more than enough to game, especially the Switch 2 exclusive «Mario Kart World». This sets the course for building on the success of the first hybrid console.

You can not only watch us, you can also play along - provided your Switch 2 has also arrived. We will try to make a public lobby for multiplayer games. Then you can whistle turtle shells around our ears.

Competition

We are organising a small competition. You can find out the details in the livestream. You can win the following prizes:

Where can I find the stream?

We stream on Twitch and Youtube.

What is played?

The whole programme looks like this:

11:00-12:00 Mario Kart World

12:00-12:10 Lottery

12:10-12:45 Survival Kids

12:45-13:15 Fast Fusion

13:15-13:30 Cyberpunk 2077

13:30-14:00 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

14:00-14:45 Gamecube games

14:45-15:15 Fortnite

15:15-15:30 Lottery resolution

15:30-16:00 Mario Kart World

«Mario Kart World»

In the successor to «Mario Kart 8» there are multiplayer races for up to 24 people. This promises even more chaos and action. There are also new characters. These include the cow from the cow pasture, a Goomba or the Piranha Plant. There are different costumes to unlock for all of them. With the ice flower and the hammer, there are also new weapons of war to stop your opponents.

«Survival Kids»

This co-op game no longer has much in common with the Game Boy Color game of the same name from 1999. Four children are stranded in a mysterious world and have to find their way home in classic survival style.

«Fast Fusion»

Looks like «Wipeout» and plays like it too - at least that's what the trailer suggests. Although there don't seem to be any weapons. However, fast-paced races with futuristic speedsters are guaranteed.

«Cyberpunk 2077»

The open-world action role-playing game from 2020 makes the leap to the Switch 2. We'll find out how much of the opulent graphics remain and how smoothly it plays in the livestream.

«The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition»

60 frames per second, HDR and higher resolution are offered by the Switch 2 version of «The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom». We take a look at whether the paid upgrade is worth it.

Gamecube

The Nintendo Classic range is being expanded to include the Gamecube. Subscribers to Switch Online and the expansion pack will have access to «The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker», «F-Zero GX» and «Soul Calibur II» at the launch of the Switch 2. Seven more titles have already been announced.

«Fortnite»

We're always up for a round of battle royale. Especially now that we can also play the popular multiplayer game on the console with the mouse. More specifically, with the Joy-Cons, which can be used as such on the Switch 2.

Of course, we'll also answer all your questions in the stream. Whether here in the comment column or during the livestream, tell us what's on your mind.

