News + Trends 2 0

Vote now: Which cult film should be in IMAX next?

Luca Fontana Translation: machine translated 3.7.2025

After "Interstellar", our IMAX series is taking off again - but where the journey takes you is still up to you! Vote now and, with a little luck, win tickets for the exclusive screening.

This was truly astronomical: on 22 June, together with Pathé Switzerland and The Ones We Love, we brought Christopher Nolan's «Interstellar» back to the biggest screen. Together with you, we then experienced a cinema moment like no other.

Four IMAX screenings were originally planned. But then you came - and blew up the space-time continuum: four became eleven (!) screenings, almost 3,600 tickets sold and a cinema experience that took our breath away. A huge thank you to all of you who voted, cheered and watched!

Background information Interstellar to return to the silver screen in IMAX theatres by Luca Fontana

And because we don't want to let go of this cinema experience for a long time, our IMAX series is now continuing. On Sunday, 21 September it's goosebumps, popcorn and a giant screen again. Which cult film will get the epic upgrade this time?

Well, you guessed it ...

You decide!

How does the voting work?

The vote takes place throughout Switzerland and runs on two platforms:

Directly here (see voting below)

Or on The Ones We Love (click!)

The votes will run in parallel. Every Tuesday at 9:00 a.m., the current interim results of both votes are added up and updated on The Ones We Love so that you can see where your favourite currently stands. By the way, the votes from the old voting have been reset. So everything starts all over again.

Now you might be thinking: «Does that mean I can vote twice again this time?» Yes. That's what it means. Technically, at least. Is that fair? I have no idea. Is it bad? Not at all. Because this isn't about a referendum with a voting card, but about your favourite films. About passion, nostalgia and the question of which classic film deserves an IMAX upgrade.

So vote wherever your fingers itch - or just anywhere. The main thing is that your favourite is there.

Drum roll ... The voting begins!

Well then, enough talk. Now it's up to you. Vote, discuss or join in the excitement and, above all, look forward to a unique IMAX cinema experience - because you have the last word.

And yes: It is possible to tick more than one favourite film!

The second big IMAX voting Which film would you like to see next in IMAX? 2001: A Space Odyssey (E) Apollo 13 (E) Dune: Part One (E/d/f) Dune: Part Two (E/d/f) E.T. - The Extra Terrestrial (E) Inception (E/d and E/f) The Dark Knight (E) The Matrix (E and E/f) Once Upon A Time in Hollywood (E/d/f) Oppenheimer (E/d/f) Entry conditions Participate

So that you know exactly which language version your favourite film will be shown in, there are the following abbreviations for voting:

E stands for English without subtitles, E/d for English with German subtitles, E/f for English with French subtitles and E/d/f for English with both German and French subtitles. If subtitles are available, they are automatically adapted to the respective national region - i.e. German subtitles in German-speaking Switzerland and French subtitles in French-speaking Switzerland.Voting ends on 20 July at 18:00.## Pre-sale & what there is to winAs soon as we have the winner and the official go-ahead from the film studio (which may take a few days after the end of voting), pre-sales for the IMAX screenings will start in all participating Pathé cinemas. We will of course keep you up to date here and at The Ones We Love, but all those who took part in the voting will be informed by email a few days earlier.And because cinema is best enjoyed in good company, we will be giving away two tickets for the winning screening at each location. We will notify the winners directly by email before the start of advance sales.

And if my favourite film doesn't win?

No need to despair. After the voting is before the voting! The next IMAX screening is sure to come. We just don't know exactly when yet. The winning film of this voting will no longer be available for selection next time, but new (and old) candidates will be. If your film is narrowly defeated this time, it could triumph next time. So don't be discouraged!

Why is «The Lord of the Rings» not in the running this time?

Many of you had wished for a trip to Middle-earth in the last voting. In fact, the trilogy would have had a good chance of winning this time. But: To mark the 25th anniversary, Warner Bros. has blocked all special screenings until 2026. In concrete terms, this means that we are also currently not allowed to show «Lord of the Rings».

Yes, that's a shame. But - and here comes the big but: we could be in for something very special for the 2026 anniversary. Nothing is finalised yet. But just imagine: a «The Lord of the Rings» marathon. In IMAX. All three Extended Editions. In one day. Would you celebrate that? Or to put it another way: how many kilos of popcorn would you need for that?

So, don't worry, as soon as the rights are released again, we'll bring Frodo, Gandalf and Aragorn back to the big screen. Somehow. I promise. Just not right now. This will be the return of the fantasy king!

Apropos: What is The Ones We Love?

Film lovers bring their favourite films back to the cinema on the Swiss platform The Ones We Love. They choose from an existing selection or suggest their own films, which are added to the voting on an ongoing basis. The date and location of the screening are fixed - but only the film with the most votes makes it to the big screen. Ticket prices correspond to the usual cinema prices. The aim is to rediscover cinema as a community experience.

Header image: Skabarin, DoP | Lighting Design

I like this article! 2 people like this article







