VGHF opens digital library on the history of video games

Video games have become an integral part of our society. If you like to indulge in gaming history, there's a new place for you to go. The Video Game History Foundation has opened a virtual library with its own archive.

The Video Game History Foundation (VGHF) recently opened its digital library to the public in an early phase. The non-profit organisation, which was founded in 2017, announced this in a press release. The topic of the collection is the history of video games. This library is a resource for researching the history of video games and can be accessed at library.gamehistory.org.

The digital library contains a wide range of materials documenting the development and marketing of video games. However, not all of the documents that have been collected by the VGHF over the last eight years are initially available. Highlights of the collection include:

Development documents and materials: These include never-before-seen documents that provide insights into the video game development process.

Artwork and promotional materials: The library contains a collection of artwork, press kits and promotional materials relating to iconic video games.

Video Game Magazines: Over 1500 full-text searchable, out-of-print video game magazines, including game industry trade journals that are rarely available to the public.

A particular highlight of the collection are the papers of Mark Flitman, a former games producer who worked at companies such as Konami, Acclaim, Midway and Mindscape in the 1990s and 2000s. These documents offer an insight into the business processes of video game production and marketing.

You can click through documents, magazines or transcripts in the digital archive.

Source: Kim Muntinga / Screenshot

In addition, the library contains over 100 hours of footage from the production of the "Myst" series by developer Cyan. This material includes original footage of the full-motion video shoots for "Myst" and "Riven" as well as interviews with the Cyan team. In addition, the collection includes the press CDs published by GamePro, which contain all known press material received by the magazine between 1995 and 2004.

The library is to be continuously expanded in order to catalogue and digitise further materials. New functions for the digital gaming library are also to be implemented and added.