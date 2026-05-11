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Unique e-ink smartphone with LCD on the back goes on sale

Michelle Brändle Translation: machine translated 11.5.2026

Instead of relying purely on an e-ink or LCD display, Bigme delivers both in this smartphone as a unique selling point. The Hibreak Dual has a battery life of several days.

It is a special kind of dual-screen smartphone: E-Ink on the front and a small LCD display on the back. Bigme is now offering its latest smartphone, the Hibreak Dual, exclusively in advance. Thanks to 53 frames per second on the e-ink screen, you should have a smooth user experience and only have to recharge the battery after a few days - but that comes at a price.

The two displays

In the 6.1-inch Hibreak Dual, Bigme uses an e-ink colour display with 150 pixels per inch, while the black and white version has 300 pixels. A 36-level display illumination is available. The refresh rate is 53 frames per second - this apparently ensures less «ghosting» and delays than you are used to with e-ink tablets. Normally, the refresh rates of e-ink devices are 10-15 frames per second, while standard smartphones usually start at 60 frames.

The Hibreak Dual delivers E-Ink at the front and a small round LCD at the back.

Source: Bigme

On the back, the manufacturer provides you with a round LCD display with 360 × 360 pixels. You can use it to view notifications, operate your music player or check the time. If you want to take selfies with the main camera, the small display acts as a live image.

Bigme uses the Mediatek Dimensity 1080 processor, which is usually found in mid-range smartphones from 2022 onwards and is therefore rather outdated. You can choose either 8 or 12 gigabytes (GB) of RAM with either 128 or 256 GB of internal memory. The smartphone also comes with dual SIM and a fingerprint sensor. Contactless payment is also possible thanks to NFC. You can purchase a stylus as an accessory. This recognises over 4000 pressure levels.

You can also create sketches and notes thanks to the optional stylus.

Source: Bigme

The Bigme Hibreak Dual scores points above all with its endurance: the built-in 4500 mAh battery should last for several days to over a week. The smartphone is charged with up to 18 watts.

Photos are also taken care of. You get a 5-megapixel camera at the front, for example for selfies and face unlocking. On the back, you have 20 megapixels at your disposal.

The main camera is located directly above the LCD display.

Source: Bigme

The rather underpowered hardware matches the older Android 14 operating system. The Google Playstore is already pre-installed on it.

Prices and availability

The Hibreak Dual is available in either colour or black and white. Bigme ships the device from the USA worldwide. Please bear in mind that in Europe (Germany/Switzerland) additional import sales tax and customs duties apply.

Without colour in the smallest RAM and storage combination (8GB/128GB), you'll get the best value for money: just under 300 francs/euros in the pre-sale phase. If you don't want to do without colours, you'll pay at least 320 francs/euro. With Stylus, you add another 34 francs/euro on top.

Header image: Bigme

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