News + Trends 4 19

Ubisoft cancels "Prince of Persia" remake and closes studios

Kevin Hofer Translation: machine translated 22.1.2026

The publisher is radically reorganising itself and distributing its brands across five creative houses. The long-delayed remake of "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time" is finally cancelled - just two months before its rumoured release.

On 21 January 2026 Ubisoft announced a comprehensive restructuring. The publisher is cancelling six projects, closing two studios and bringing its employees back to the office. All part of a «big reboot», as Ubisoft calls it - organisationally, operationally and in the portfolio.

The most prominent victim: the remake of «Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time», which has been announced since 2020. After several delays, it was due to be released at the end of March 2026. Now the project has finally died.

Millions lost just before the finish line

The decision seems particularly bizarre, as the game was apparently about to be released. Insider Tom Henderson reports that the release was planned for the end of March. Instead of releasing the game after years of development and recouping at least part of the investment, Ubisoft is accepting the complete loss - presumably amounting to tens of millions of dollars.

In the statement, Ubisoft explained that the game was not at the desired level. To get it there, it would need more time and money, neither of which could be found. This raises questions: How could a remake of a game released in 2003 fail like this? Two different studios have already worked on the project. The first team failed and the second team obviously couldn't save it either.

Two scenarios are conceivable: Either the game is in such a bad state that a release would damage the brand. Or - and this seems more likely - Ubisoft simply has other priorities.

Focus on billion-dollar franchises

Ubisoft wants to focus on annual billion-dollar franchises in future: Games that generate high sales year after year, such as «Assassin's Creed» or «Far Cry». There is no room for medium-sized projects such as «Prince of Persia» in this strategy.

The publisher is in a difficult position: with more employees than Playstation, but only a few major series, Ubisoft has to play it safe. Games that sell two million units are not enough. You need titles that sell ten to 15 million copies - every year, with every release.

The «Prince of Persia» team emphasised in a statement that this does not mean the end of the game series.

In addition to «Sands of Time», Ubisoft is cancelling five other previously unannounced games - three new IPs and two mobile games. Seven other titles will be postponed in order to «achieve higher quality standards».

Five creative houses for all brands

The core of the reorganisation is a new structure with five so-called «Creative Houses». These units combine development and publishing and bear full responsibility for their brands:

Vantage Studios oversees the biggest franchises: «Assassin's Creed», «Far Cry» and «Rainbow Six».

Kreativhaus 2 handles competitive and co-operative shooters such as «The Division», «Ghost Recon» and «Splinter Cell».

Creative House 3 focuses on live service games such as «For Honor», «The Crew», «Riders Republic», «Brawlhalla» and «Skull & Bones».

Creative House 4 takes care of games like «Anno», «Might & Magic», «Rayman», «Prince of Persia» and «Beyond Good & Evil».

Kreativhaus 5 focuses on casual and family games such as «Just Dance», «Uno» and «Hungry Shark».

Ubisoft wants to shorten decision-making processes and get closer to the players. CEO Yves Guillemot speaks of a «decisive turning point» and the foundations for «sustainable growth».

«Far Cry» is one of Ubisoft's future focal points.

Source: Ubisoft

Studios closed, home office cancelled

The restructuring has direct consequences for the workforce. Ubisoft is closing its studios in Halifax (mobile) and Stockholm. Various teams will be restructured «» . It remains unclear how many jobs will be lost.

In addition, Ubisoft is introducing a strict return to the office: All employees must work on site five days a week. Working from home is only possible to a limited extent.

By March 2028, Ubisoft wants to reduce its fixed costs by 500 million euros compared to the 2022/23 financial year. In the next two years alone, the Group plans to make savings of 200 million euros. New hires will be severely restricted.

The reorganisation will impact business in the short term: Ubisoft is lowering its annual forecast by 330 million to around 1.5 billion euros. In the long term, however, the reorganisation should secure the company's creative leadership role - at least if Guillemot has his way.

Background information What’s going on at Ubisoft? by Philipp Rüegg

I like this article! 4 people like this article







