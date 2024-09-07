Trade fair innovations: Compact chargers for Apple's trinity

Several manufacturers will be showcasing new compact chargers at IFA 2024 in Berlin. These take up little space in your luggage and charge the iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch at the same time.

Almost all of the chargers presented support wireless charging with Qi2. For iPhones, the devices charge with up to 15 watts. For AirPods and Apple Watch, they deliver up to 5 watts. There are differences in design, folding system and dimensions. Some smartphones and headphones without the Apple logo can also be charged wirelessly. However, the MagSafe magnetic holder has not yet established itself in the Android world.

3-in-1: for iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch

The MagGo Wireless Charging Station from Anker folds up into a compact sphere. When open, its three charging points are next to each other. Charging the Apple Watch lying on its side is not intended, but could work given the flexibility of the charging station. It is expected to cost 99 euros and will be available soon.

The Wireless Charging Station is also available in colours other than white.

The Bend from manufacturer Goui has no Apple certification and no Qi2. Instead, the charger uses QuickCharge 3.0 and should still be compatible with AirPods and the Apple Watch. It delivers up to 15 watts for smartphones, up to 5 watts for headphones and 2.5 watts for smartwatches. The charging dock for the smartwatch is connected to the rest of the charger. You can remove it for transport and store it in the other part at the bottom. Cost: 39 dollars, but availability in Europe is unclear.

With Goui, you remove the charging point for the Apple Watch and stow it in the bottom of the case.

Belkin's 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Travel Pad from the "BoostCharge Pro" series consists of three square elements that can be folded together. Each contains a charging point, whereby the one for the Apple Watch can be set up. The manufacturer uses recycled plastic for the charging station, which does not attract fingerprints despite its smooth appearance. Belkin plans to launch it in autumn for 129 euros.

Belkin's Wireless Charging Travel Pad with two and three charging points.

2-in-1: for iPhone and Apple Watch or AirPods

The 2-in-1 version of the Magnetic Wireless Charging Travel Pad from Belkin lacks the charging point for the AirPods. However, you can place the headphones on one of the other charging points in an emergency. Its square elements are covered with fabric. It should also be available from autumn 2024 and cost 119 euros.

TwelveSouth has presented a very compact charger. The Butterfly SE has two charging points. One with 15 watts for the iPhone and a fold-out one for the Apple Watch. AirPods can also be charged with the charging station. It can also be used as a stand for Apple's smartwatch and smartphone. It costs 99 dollars in the USA and will soon be available in Europe.

The Butterfly SE from TwelveSouth is very compact.

Mophie has been offering the Snap+ Travel Charger with three charging points for some time now. A 40 per cent smaller version with just two charging points will be released soon. It supports Qi2 and you can set up the iPhone in landscape format so that you can use it in standby mode. For orientation: The 3-in-1 version currently costs just over 100 euros or francs, but was more expensive at launch.