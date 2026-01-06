News + Trends 15 1

TMD Neo: headphones and Bluetooth speaker in one

David Lee Translation: machine translated 6.1.2026

These headphones can be transformed into a Bluetooth speaker by folding them up. They also surprise with a replaceable battery and an excellent battery life.

The TMD Neo has four speakers: two on the inside for use as headphones and two on the outside for use as a boombox. The external speakers are powered by separate amplifiers and are designed for room-filling volume.

Rotate your speaker

When folded, the headphone cups are twisted into each other, causing the headband to roll all the way round. This mechanism, which looks child's play on the product website, can also be used to switch off the device or pause playback. Depending on your needs.

The Neo's battery should last for 200 hours of playback in headphone mode. In speaker mode it is 10 hours. The first five minutes of charging time are already enough for eight hours of headphone operation. But the most exciting thing about the battery is that you can replace it yourself.

Noise cancelling is not mentioned anywhere; the Neo probably doesn't have it. This also explains the very long battery life. There is also no information about the supported codecs. At least the headphones have Bluetooth 6 with multipoint pairing.

Crowdfunding project from a start-up

And there's a small catch: the TDM Neo first has to be launched on the market. TDM is a startup and the Neo is its first product. It seems rather ironic that TDM is the abbreviation for «Tomorrow Doesn't Matter». A crowdfunding campaign is set to begin on Kickstarter in January 2026. Interested parties can pre-order the headphones in black or white there.

Header image: TDM

