Three new USB-C hubs from Digitec in the range

Digitec is expanding its own-brand range with three USB-C hubs. The new products have five, six and eight ports and expand the connection options of your notebook or MacBook.

It's not as if there is too small a selection of USB hubs in the shop. There are already a few thousand in the range - from cheap solutions for connecting a mouse and headphones to professional business devices.

All of the hubs offered by Digitec (see below) have an HDMI port that enables 4K resolution at 60 hertz. The DP Alt-Mode (version 1.4) High Dynamic Range (HDR) is supported, as are the HDCP2.2 and HDCP1.4 standards.

What is DP Alt-Mode? DisplayPort Alternate Mode (DP Alt-Mode) enables the transmission of video and audio signals via a USB-C port. It is convenient for devices with limited ports as it enables power, data, video and audio transmission over one cable.

To minimise the number of cables on your desk, all Digitec hubs have Power Delivery (PD) via USB-C. Up to 100 watts can be charged, whereby the hub itself also requires a few watts (between 8 and 15 watts). However, this is usually sufficient for even the most power-hungry notebooks.

USB-C 5 port hub

The entry-level model has three USB-A ports, one USB-C and one HDMI slot. You can connect it to your notebook with a 20 centimetre cable and use the four slots, which are all arranged on one side. There's enough space for a monitor, mouse, keyboard and another gadget that needs to be powered via USB-A.

The hub is produced in matt silver-grey, similar to that of many notebooks and MacBooks, where the colour is called "space grey". The slots have clearly legible labelling. A discreet Digitec "d" is printed on one side of the hub - so much branding is a must. There is no distracting and annoyingly bright LED.

USB-C 6 port hub

With an additional USB-C slot and a reader for SD and micro SD cards, the 6-port hub is an interesting model for you if you frequently transfer data from memory cards, for example film or photo material.

The design is longer, narrower and slightly higher than the 5-port hub. The slots are located on both sides of the device: the two USB-A ports and the card readers on one side, two USB-C ports and the HDMI port on the other side. The cable for the 6-port hub is also 20 centimetres long.

The additional USB-C port enables data transfer at up to 5 gigabits per second (Gbps). The charging speed is up to 0.9 amps. The SD/TF card reader supports SD 3.0 UHS-1 and a maximum data transfer rate of 104 MBps. Both memory cards can be operated simultaneously.

USB-C 8 ports

The 8-port model from Digitec provides all the connections your heart could desire. In addition to USB-A and USB-C as well as HDMI and a card reader, there is also a 3.5 mm audio port and an RJ45/Ethernet connection. The latter allows Gigabit Ethernet and supports "Wake-on-Lan". This allows you to switch on your laptop from anywhere you have an internet connection. A discreet LED on the underside of the hub signals that it is connected via LAN.

RJ45 and jack connection are located on the narrow side of the hub. All other connections and slots are only located on one side, which allows for neat cable management overall. Despite all this, the Digitec hub is only 17 centimetres long and three and a half centimetres wide. This means it takes up little space in your rucksack and is always there when you need it.

From China, but without plastic

All USB-C hubs from Digitec come to you in plastic-free packaging. They are packed in a cardboard box that can be easily recycled. And before anyone leaves this as a comment, yes, of course they are manufactured in China. I recently discussed why there is hardly any sensible alternative to this in an interview with our head of private label. You can read it here:

