This smartphone has an 8000 mAh battery and is still thin

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 16.4.2025

More battery than the iPad Air: Honor has unveiled a smartphone in China with a very large battery that is nevertheless not thick.

With its dimensions of 163.7 × 76.7 × 7.98 millimetres, the Honor Power is no larger than other smartphones with 6.7 to 6.8-inch displays. Nevertheless, its battery has a capacity of 8000 milliampere hours (mAh), which is significantly more than the usual 5000 mAh. Only the weight is above average at 209 grams.

A battery for a whole day

Honor boasts about the power: its battery delivers 29.60 watt hours (Wh) of energy. The current iPad Air (2025) only has 28.93 Wh. With its silicon battery, the smartphone is able to play videos for 25 hours. You can also use TikTok for 23 hours at a time - not a good idea - or navigate for 23 hours - a better idea with breaks. If you want to game with your smartphone, you only need a power socket after 14 hours.

The Honor Power is charged with up to 66 watts via USB-C. The manufacturer has not revealed how long a full charge takes.

Two of three colour variants of the Honor Power.

The rest of the features are in the upper mid-range segment, with the camera setup belonging to the entry-level segment:

Display: 6.78-inch OLED, 2700 × 1224 pixels, 120 hertz, 4000 nits peak

Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 3

Main camera: 50 megapixels

Ultra wide-angle camera: 5 megapixels (yes, really only 5)

Front camera: 16 megapixels

Storage space: 256 or 512 gigabytes

Memory: 8 or 12 gigabytes

Price and availability

The Honor Power is initially only available in China. There it is available from 2000 yuan. This is currently the equivalent of around 222 francs or 240 euros - excluding import costs such as taxes or customs duties. Honor has not commented on availability outside of China.

