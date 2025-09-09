News + Trends 1 0

This power bank doesn't care about a nail

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 9.9.2025

At IFA, the manufacturer BMX proudly demonstrated that it has reduced the fire risk of damaged batteries to virtually zero. There is no more overheating and, in the event of damage, the power bank continues to charge as if nothing had happened.

There are repeated product recalls of power banks due to production defects. Emirates is the first major airline to ban the use of power banks in aircraft as a result. The manufacturer BMX promises that its new batteries do not pose a fire risk.

Less liquid, less fire risk

Before the IFA, BMX - which stands for Better Mobile Xperience - launched a Kickstarter campaign for its power banks. I was able to get my hands on the batteries at the tech fair in Berlin and see for myself just how robust they are.

The manufacturer uses solid-state technology for the power banks. Put simply, this involves using battery cells that are a solid body without any liquid. In contrast, conventional lithium batteries contain liquid that ignites when damaged. No liquid means no fire and no explosion.

On the contrary: the power banks, which are sold under the product name «Solid Safe», continue to work and charge connected devices even if a nail is hammered in.

BMX offers its solid state power banks with two capacities: 5000 and 10,000 mAh. Both models deliver up to 30 watts via USB-C and up to 15 watts wirelessly. They hold magnetically to iPhones and the Pixel 10. A small colour display shows which port delivers how much power, while the power bank charges up to three devices simultaneously - wirelessly and via two USB-C ports. A short USB-C cable is included in the scope of delivery and is hidden in the holder strap.

The power bank from BMX charges wirelessly with up to 15 watts.

On Kickstarter, BMX is selling the powerbanks for 49 or 59 dollars. The later sales prices are expected to be 79 and 99 dollars. The power banks will be shipped worldwide via Kickstarter. It is currently unclear whether they will be available in Germany at a later date.

