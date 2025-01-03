This lamp with speaker also contains a projector

The new PF600U is more spectacular than the name suggests. It combines a projector, light and speakers in a floor lamp design. LG's second new product is a mini projector with a 4K image.

Somehow LG has a thing for multifunctional lamps. At the CES tech fair in Las Vegas, the South Korean manufacturer is showing a lamp that is also an indoor garden. And now there is also a floor lamp that has an integrated projector and loudspeaker. LG even receives a CES Innovation Award 2025 for this idea.

Image quality is only secondary

LG deliberately calls the new projectors "lifestyle models". Image quality and technical features are not the focus, instead they should be easy and quick to use in everyday life - and above all fun to use. This concept can certainly be successful, as Samsung has shown with the Freestyle, for example.

When the projector is not in use, it serves as an LED lamp.

Source: LG

The PF600U has the shape of a stand lamp around one metre high. In fact, it also provides indirect lighting with its LEDs. As soon as you flip over the UFO-shaped lamp head, you can switch on the projector and project an image with a maximum diameter of three metres onto the wall.

Thanks to the WebOS operating system, apps such as Netflix, Disney+ etc. can be accessed directly. A wireless connection to iOS or Android is also possible. LG has also integrated an HDMI connection for external image sources.

When it comes to picture quality, the motto is: good enough at best. You have to do without 4K resolution and the 300 lumen brightness is only suitable for use in darkened rooms. However, the technical data is even slightly better than the Samsung Freestyle. That should be more than enough for many people.

Thanks to the integrated stereo speakers, the LG PF600U is always ready for use and requires no additional devices. And after the cinema fun in the living room, it doesn't stand around unused.

As small as possible

The second model from LG is called PU615U. Here, too, the name is much less spectacular than the projector itself. It is only 16 centimetres high, 11 centimetres wide and 16 centimetres deep. Despite its compact design, 4K content can be projected onto a screen with a diameter of 2.5 metres. It is LG's smallest model with this resolution.

This small box contains a 4K ultra-short throw projector.

Source: LG

The laser projector achieves a maximum brightness of 500 lumens. It can be placed directly on the wall and is therefore an ultra-short throw projector. Stereo speakers and the WebOS operating system are also integrated here.

Here you can find the technical data on the two new projectors known so far. LG has not yet revealed when they will be launched or how much they will cost.