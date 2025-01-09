This is (not) what you've been waiting for: tech gadgets at CES 2025

Start-ups and tech companies showcase the latest innovations at the CES tech fair. Some of them are really absurd. Here you can find the craziest gadgets - from fluffy robots to customisable CPU coolers.

Nobody has been waiting for some technical inventions. Or did they? I've put together a collection of remarkable gadgets straight from CES 2025 for you here.

ZIP: the tri-fold projector

Aurzen is presenting a mini projector for your trouser pocket at CES. The ZIP weighs just 280 grams - not much more than current smartphones - and can be folded in two. It therefore measures just 8.4 × 7.8 × 2.6 cm.

The top element contains a DLP microchip and the lens. The second element with its aluminium hinges is used to adjust the angle and also houses two thin stereo speakers. If these are not enough, you can connect the projector to external speakers via Bluetooth. The bottom section houses a 5000 mAh battery. This is enough for 90 minutes of video runtime. You can then recharge the ZIP via USB Power Delivery.

ZIP is a foldable mini projector.

Source: Aurzen

The resolution of the foldable gadget is 1280 x 720 pixels. It reproduces videos in a size of 20 to 80 inches. The projector provides 100 lumens on the projection surface - not a lot, but enough to be able to read a projected text in bright rooms, according to Heise.

Most of the settings are automatic. For example, the autofocus continuously scans the projection surface to focus the image. Keystone correction for a straight image is also built in.

Use the HDMI dongle or mirror function to connect your devices to the ZIP.

Source: Aurzen

The ZIP does not connect via Wi-Fi, but via Miracast technology, which mirrors the screen of your device. This should work with iOS and macOS, Android and also Windows. If not, you can use an HDMI dongle from Aurzen.

Aurzen has also set up a crowdfunding campaign for the projector on Kickstarter and plans to offer the projector from April for 400 US dollars.

Your new anime girlfriend - on one screen

Have you always wanted a dancing anime girl on your desk that you can interact with? Then the "Character Livehouse" is your gadget. A tube-shaped screen brings your favourite character to life: simply choose one of the 3D characters or import them from various 3D programs such as "VRoid Studio" or "SketchFab". You can also define the background story and character traits via the settings on your smartphone.

The character then moves and dances on the screen. You can also interact with the character. Thanks to a small camera, the device recognises various gestures and inputs are possible via the touchscreen. The gadget will soon be launched on Kickstarter and is expected to cost between 400 and 500 US dollars.

No stress thanks to a hormone test at home

If one of your New Year's resolutions is to be a little less stressed in your everyday life, Eli Health may have a tool to help. The manufacturer presented the "Hormometer" at CES 2025: a hormone test for at home. All it needs is your spit and your smartphone camera to measure your hormone levels. For the time being, the test works for the stress hormone cortisol and the sex hormone progesterone.

The results of the hormometer are analysed in an app.

Source: Eli Health

The test looks similar to a pregnancy test. However, you hold one end of the test in your mouth for 60 seconds. It then displays the test results in a small window. You can analyse them using the Eli app. This uses your smartphone camera and analyses criteria such as colour intensity and patterns. The app uses this information to make recommendations regarding stress, sleep and sporting performance.

According to Eli Health, the beta version of Hormometer is set to launch this month in the USA and Canada. The finished version will follow later this year. Although the hormometer is currently still limited to cortisol and progesterone, research is already underway for testosterone and estradiol, according to the manufacturer.

CPU cooler with space for your collectible figure

Manufacturer MSI presented a small cooler with an integrated turntable at CES. You place a small figure on this, which then rotates continuously around its own axis when cooling your PC

I have to take the wind out of your sails here. The cooler is currently only a concept, called the "Mag Coreliquid A13 concept" by MSI. According to Engadget, MSI currently has no plans to actually produce the small gadget in series.

However, the CPU cooler would not be that far away from mass production, as it is based on a real device, the "Mag Coreliquid A15 360". The manufacturer also presented this at CES. Perhaps we all just need to nudge MSI together that there is enough interest already?

Watching birds take a bath: smart bird bath

After the smart bird feeders comes the smart bird bath. Manufacturer Birdfy is presenting the "Bath Pro" at the CES. It works in a similar way to the already available bird feeder "Bird Buddy", which we also have in our range.

Capture the happy splashing of the birds automatically.

Source: Birdfy

The bathtub for birds is equipped with a 2 MP wide-angle camera for 1080p video recordings and a 3 MP portrait camera for 2K videos. The system itself has object detection. So as soon as a bird takes a bath, the camera captures the moment. The recordings can then be accessed via the free Birdy app. If you also want the app to identify the bird species, you pay a monthly surcharge.

The bird bath will be available on the market from March. You can already pre-order it now for the price of 185 francs. If you would like to add a stand, this will cost you an additional 36 francs.

Sunshade with solar cells from Anker

The high-tech Solix Solar Beach parasol from Anker is equipped with a new generation of perovskite solar cells. In total, it can generate up to 100 watts of power and deliver it via USB-C or XT-60 connections.

The perovskite solar cell is said to outperform standard household cells based on silicon in almost every respect. The performance is said to be up to 30 per cent better in bright light.

The parasol produces electricity via the solar cells.

Source: Anchor

The solar panels in the umbrella are of course also intended as sun or rain protection and are certified to IP67 standard against dust and water. Heavy rain or a gust of wind on a sandy beach should therefore not harm the umbrella.

According to The Verge, Anker otherwise provides rather limited information. For example, the conversion efficiency of the solar cells and the life expectancy remain unclear.

The foldable Solix Solar Beach parasol is anything but handy. It is said to be just over two metres high and have a diameter of 1.9 metres. There is also no information on weight or price. However, Anker still has enough time to provide this information before the sales launch in summer 2025.

AI or baby boom: smart bouncer from Rise

The smart baby bouncer called "Elvie Rise" can be customised via app and even converted into a bassinet. You can set the rocking pattern using the app's so-called "bouncer mode". The technology behind it is designed to mimic the rocking motion of a real person, so it's not too regular or robotic.

The transformation from bouncer to pram is practical so as not to wake the baby when sleeping and still be mobile with the cradle. According to the manufacturer, the bouncer is even easier to transport than a typical bassinet.

The Elvie Rise cradle is convertible.

Source: Elvie

Thanks to the integrated carrying strap and foldable legs, the Elvie Rise bouncer is easy to stow away. The functions can also be used on the go: the rechargeable battery lasts for up to four hours.

The rocker is anything but cheap. The manufacturer is asking just under 800 US dollars in advance. The company expects orders to be delivered in the USA from 14 March 2025.

Full battery in two seconds with the smartphone toaster

Although the device looks like a toaster, it works very differently. "Swippitt" is a gadget that means you never have to connect your smartphone to a charger again

The Swippitt Hub contains a special system of interchangeable batteries. These fit into a specially designed mobile phone case. In other words, you use your smartphone as normal, while the battery in the case charges your smartphone. You may be familiar with this concept from various other battery cases.

The Swippitt looks like a toaster, but changes the smartphone battery.

Source: Swippitt

When the battery is empty, insert the phone, including the case and battery, into the Swippitt. The empty battery is then replaced with a full one in the hub, while the old one recharges. The process takes just under two seconds and is according to The Verge, the prototype is still quite loud. The production models should then have better noise damping installed.

The batteries each have a size of 3500 mAh, and the Swippit can hold up to 5 of them. If the smartphone does not require additional power, the external battery is ready as a reserve.

At the start, only cases for iPhone series 14 to 16 are available. Cases for the Samsung Galaxy S series and Google Pixel devices will be added later.

You can already pre-order the Swippit in the USA, it currently costs 250 US dollars, with each case with battery costing just under 80 dollars extra. The hub and cases are available in different colours.

The first cat drinking fountain with a filter system

If your cat has to spend long periods alone at home, it's quite possible that it will run out of water. Or maybe she simply prefers to drink from a running tap. Petcube wants to counteract both problems with a new type of smart drinking fountain. The manufacturer otherwise produces treat dispensers and smart cameras, which we also have in our range.

The drinking fountain has its own filter system.

Source: Petcube

The special feature: the water is filtered using UVC light and a four-layer system so that no particles, pollutants or chlorine residues remain. It then flows into the fountain under gentle pressure. The tank is designed to hold enough water for a week, while the 2600 mAh battery can run for almost three weeks.

Petcube supplies the fountain with either a ceramic or steel tank and is expected to cost between 70 and 90 US dollars. It will be delivered from 1 March. It is possible that we will also add the fountain to the range at a later date.

Miau the second: smart cat seat with air purifier - or vice versa?

LG likes to combine different worlds at CES this year. The "AeroCatTower" definitely belongs to the same category. The cat tower is not only designed to weigh your pet and monitor its health, but also to keep the air clean.

Your four-legged friend can sit on a fluffy seat with integrated heating - so the poor thing doesn't have to freeze. An additional, lower platform is designed to make it easier to climb up or provide space for pet number two. The base for the platform consists of an air purifier. The strength of the purifier can be adjusted depending on whether the cat takes a nap on it or not.

So that you can monitor your pet's weight and sleeping times, everything can be connected to the LG ThinQ app. There's no pricing or release date yet - maybe just a concept to gauge your interest?

All good things come in threes: FuFu makes your coffee drinkable

The little kitten is affectionately called Nékojita FuFu by Japanese manufacturer Yukai Engineering. You can attach the cuddly little figurine to the rim of your teacup or rice bowl. It then blows air onto the drink through a small opening to cool it down. That actually sounds more like a fan than a robot. However, the manufacturer explains that an algorithm ensures that FuFu blows at random strength and random intervals to imitate human behaviour.

The kitten blows on hot food and drinks so you don't have to.

Source: Yukai Engineering

The Nékojita FuFu can be attached to any crockery with a rim between two and six millimetres thick. The robot cools the temperature of hot water from 88 degrees Celsius to 71 degrees Celsius in three minutes. According to the manufacturer, it would only cool down to 80 degrees in the same time without the robot.

The small gadget was apparently the result of an internal hackathon at Yukai Engineering. One team leader recalled how much he wanted help blowing his son's baby food years before. He often felt dizzy because of it.

Yukai plans to launch the crowdfunding campaign in summer 2025 - initially in Japan. The gadget is expected to cost the equivalent of around 25 euros there.

Mirumi: the fluffy robots are coming

Yukai Engineering has been working on cuddly robots for some time and is presenting "Mirumi" at CES 2025. The little ball of fur can be attached to a handbag or arm. When walking through the streets, Mirumi can then spontaneously turn its head towards a person.

The handbag accessory of 2025?

Source: Yukai Engineering

The company explains: "Mirumi is designed to recreate the joyful experiences people have when they notice a human baby trying to interact with them". Yukai continues: "Mirumi moves its head in various ways to express its curiosity, shyness and other baby-like characteristics and emotions." Its origins are the Yokai: mischievous, supernatural spirits from Japanese folklore.

The functions of Mirumi:

Looks around as soon as the bag starts moving

Turns its head to look at a discovered person or object

Turns its head back to hide its face when a person or object suddenly appears or when it is tapped on the body.

Shakes his head to say "no" when he is nudged

Turns his head to look round again if he is not interrupted for a while.

Crowdfunding is also starting here: in autumn 2025 and only in Japan for the time being.