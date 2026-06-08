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This is Apple's new Siri

Siri is getting its own app and a new brain based on a language model from Google. Apple is also working on the performance and design of its operating systems.

Apple is taking a new approach to artificial intelligence (AI) at the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC). The centrepiece is a new foundation model, which is probably based on Google Gemini. It enables a revised Siri that is reminiscent of other chatbots such as Claude and ChatGPT. It has access to the internet, personal context and screen content. This should enable the assistant to complete tasks independently.

This sounds familiar because Apple already presented the same vision two years ago. Now the new «Apple Intelligence» is to be released with the new operating systems in autumn. «Siri AI», on the other hand, will only be released later in the year as a beta version - and initially not in the EU under iOS and iPadOS. In addition to the new AI functions, Cupertino announced various performance improvements to its operating systems as well as an optimised design.

Apple Intelligence: haven't we had this before?

The centrepiece of the keynote was a new version of Apple's AI «Apple Intelligence», which is designed to work across all systems. The new multimodal models were «developed in collaboration with Google». In other words, they are likely to be based on Gemini.

The AI can handle text, speech and images. It has access to current information from the web - and also to personal context such as messages, emails and calendar entries. Because Apple integrates it deeply into its operating systems, it can also perform tasks independently as an agent and include the screen content as context in requests.

The architecture of the new Apple Intelligence

Source: Screenshot Apple Keynote

Apple tried to differentiate itself from the competition at the keynote: In many cases, AI functions would be brought to the market without any sense or consideration for data protection. Apple Intelligence takes a different approach. For example, requests are always processed either directly on the device or on the company's own «Private Cloud Compute» servers. When a task is sent to the cloud depends on the computing power of the specific device. Apple makes three promises regarding data protection:

User data is encrypted, never stored and cannot be viewed by Apple or third parties.

The AI only uses the data it receives for the specific request

Data protection can be verified by independent experts at any time.

Apple did not say a word about the fact that they had already presented large parts of their AI vision two years ago. Little has changed since 2024 in terms of the architecture, data protection principles and promised capabilities. Only the underlying AI model is new. It should ensure that the functions really do appear in the foreseeable future this time round.

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Siri AI: the Apple chatbot

The Google LLMs are also the basis for a new version of Siri. Apple's voice assistant is now not only hidden behind the command «Hey Siri», but also in the Spotlight search, behind a button and in its own app. On the iPhone, short answers first appear around the Dynamic Island. If you swipe it down, you switch seamlessly to the dedicated app and can continue the enquiry there.

This is what the new Siri app looks like on the iPhone.

Source: Apple

According to Apple, the voice of the voice assistant sounds more natural than before. It has intonations and can even be customised in terms of speed and expressiveness. In future, Siri will be able to understand natural speech better and be capable of longer conversations. It can also remember past requests. These are displayed as tiles in the app. Siri's responses include text, images or direct hyperlinks to other Apple apps such as messages or emails. It also provides sources for external information.

Some examples of what should be possible with Siri AI:

Sending messages and emails: Siri can not only compose messages and emails, but also send them directly. The AI accesses information from the personal context and understands content from previous conversations. This means that requests can be implemented more precisely - even across multiple apps.

Siri can not only compose messages and emails, but also send them directly. The AI accesses information from the personal context and understands content from previous conversations. This means that requests can be implemented more precisely - even across multiple apps. Analyse PDFs and photos: Apple is equipping Siri AI with an extended analysis function for content on the screen. It can read and analyse information from images, messages or PDFs and answer questions about them.

Apple is equipping Siri AI with an extended analysis function for content on the screen. It can read and analyse information from images, messages or PDFs and answer questions about them. Safari: organise tabs, change weak passwords on your own: Safari is also getting new AI functions. The browser can automatically sort open tabs into groups. If you have many browser windows open, this should make it easier to keep an overview. In addition, Siri AI will be able to recognise weak passwords and automatically replace them with secure variants. It will also enter the new passwords in all necessary places.

Safari is also getting new AI functions. The browser can automatically sort open tabs into groups. If you have many browser windows open, this should make it easier to keep an overview. In addition, Siri AI will be able to recognise weak passwords and automatically replace them with secure variants. It will also enter the new passwords in all necessary places. Create shortcuts: In future, the assistant will create complete automations based on «natural language input». Instead of manually compiling individual actions, a short description of what should happen is sufficient. As an example, Apple showed a shortcut that automatically sends a message as soon as someone leaves work.

The danger of slop is real: the new Image Playground is much more powerful than the old one.

Image editing in the Photos app: The new Apple Intelligence adds three new functions to image editing. With «Clean Up» you can tidy up images and remove distracting objects. If a photo is too small, it can be generatively extended with «Extend». The biggest innovation is «Reframe». This allows the shooting angle or perspective to be adjusted. In Apple's examples, the radius of movement was small. Missing image information is filled in generatively by the AI.

The new Apple Intelligence adds three new functions to image editing. With «Clean Up» you can tidy up images and remove distracting objects. If a photo is too small, it can be generatively extended with «Extend». The biggest innovation is «Reframe». This allows the shooting angle or perspective to be adjusted. In Apple's examples, the radius of movement was small. Missing image information is filled in generatively by the AI. Image Playground: Apple's app for the generative creation of images will no longer only be able to create cartoons, but also photorealistic images - even based on real images on the device. The wishes and ideas can be expressed in natural language.

Siri only in English, not in the EU

Since Apple had already announced all this before, the question arises: When will the features really arrive? Surprisingly, the answer is once again a patchwork quilt:

The new Apple Intelligence is coming with the new operating systems in autumn in most languages, including German, French and Italian.

Siri AI will be available «later this year» as a beta version when the language is set to English. Support for other languages will follow «soon».

Siri AI will not be available on iOS and iPadOS in the EU until further notice. Apple blames the Digital Markets Act (DMA) for this. Switzerland is not affected by this.

Background information Digital Markets Act (DMA): what actually is it? Florian Bodoky 39 24

On macOS, visionOS and watchOS, EU users can also access Siri AI if they set the language to English.

In China, Siri AI and the other new Apple Intelligence features will not be available while Apple works to fulfil regulatory requirements.

It will also be exciting to see how much Apple will charge for its AI functions in the future. A foretaste of this could be restrictions on the image generator «Image Playground». As this requires a lot of computing power, Apple is limiting daily use. A paid plan for iCloud+ increases it.

Everything is getting faster

Aside from AI, Apple promises noticeable performance improvements for the new systems. Cook and Co. were specific about the mobile systems. Apps will supposedly launch up to 30 per cent faster than before. Multitasking is also faster, while data transfers between the iPad and external USB-C drives are up to 70 per cent faster. According to Apple, data transfers via Airdrop are 80 per cent faster than before.

In addition, a CPU scheduler is designed to organise tasks even more efficiently in order to optimise system performance. This even works on the iPhone 11 (and all newer models).macOS 27 runs exclusively on Macs with Apple Silicon processors. Intel Macs will continue to receive security updates, but they will no longer support the new operating system /page/so-long-supported-apple-your-intel-mac-still-38300.

On the Mac, you can also ask Siri AI questions directly in Spotlight.

Source: Apple

The search function was also in the spotlight. Apple has completely rebuilt the technical foundation. The new search architecture indexes content on the device faster and adds new data to the search index with almost no delay. In Spotlight, Photos, Mail, etc., content from different apps can be found and linked more quickly. Apple promises a significantly faster and more comprehensive search of local data.

Liquid Glass becomes more flexible

A year ago, Apple introduced the new design «Liquid Glass» with version 26 of its operating systems. However, the transparent look was not met with enthusiasm everywhere. Many users criticised the legibility of text and the sometimes very strong transparency effects.

Apple has already responded to this, but is making a few more adjustments with iOS 27 and the like. With a system-wide slider, you can determine how much of the Liquid Glass effect should be visible - from almost opaque to completely transparent.

Many people have wanted the transparency slider right from the start.

Source: Apple

In addition, Apple has revised the display. Shadow effects are more subtle, text should stand out better from the background and the entire interface looks more uniform. In macOS 27, coloured icons also return to the sidebars. The window corners have also been slightly adjusted to make the appearance more consistent.

Apple expands parental controls

Apple is revising the parental controls and adding new functions. For example, existing user accounts can now be converted into child accounts. When setting up new accounts, Apple provides parents with even more suggestions, such as which apps can be authorised. The restricted accounts are also available up to the age of 18. Previously, children were given full control over their devices from the age of 16. A child account is mandatory up to the age of 13.

With «Ask to Browse», children will be able to request the approval of websites in Safari on iPhone, iPad and Mac, as is already the case with apps. The release of apps according to their age rating and the purchase request remain the same.

With the new functions, parents have more control over their children's surfing behaviour.

Source: Apple

Parents must or can also approve new contacts for phone calls, chats or Facetime for their children. In chats, image recognition no longer only blocks naked skin, but also images and videos with «drastic or violent content».

Apple has visually redesigned the time limits and provides suggestions for age-appropriate usage times based on paediatricians' recommendations. Apps can be divided into categories such as entertainment, games and social networks. It is also possible to adjust the permitted use depending on the day or time of day and thus differentiate between device use at school or at the weekend, for example. Access to apps or the internet can also be blocked with a single click.

Header image: Screenshot Apple Keynote

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