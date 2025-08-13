News + Trends 77 25

This handheld has more power than many a gaming PC

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 13.8.2025

This handheld does away with restraint: with an RTX 4090 and Intel i9, it delivers performance like a gaming PC, packed into a portable housing.

Handhelds are actually synonymous with compactness and mobility. A Chinese modder is taking these terms to the extreme. He has built a portable device that is so powerful that it can even keep up with the latest desktop gaming PCs. The main role is played by an Nvidia RTX 4090 laptop GPU, installed in a 12.5-inch housing with an integrated controller.

The Chinese inventor, who calls himself Qingchen DIY» online at «, presented his project on the platform Bilibili. It is based on a chassis from ODM manufacturer Tongfang. This is normally intended for gaming notebooks. He added two analogue sticks, a directional pad, action buttons and additional function buttons to make it a fully-fledged handheld system.

Hardware at top notebook level

An Intel Core i9-14900HX with 24 cores is employed inside, flanked by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU with 9728 CUDA cores and 16 gigabytes of VRAM. It also comes with 64 gigabytes of DDR5-5600 RAM and a 2 TB NVMe SSD. The 12.5-inch IPS touch display has a resolution of 4K (3840 × 2160 pixels) and offers a refresh rate of 60 hertz.

In addition to the ventilation slots, there are various interfaces for HDMI, USB-A, USB-C, power and an SD card reader at the rear.

Source: Qingchen DIY / Bilibili

The cooling comes from the original notebook and, according to «Qingchen», keeps temperatures under control: under full load, the GPU remains at a maximum of 72 degrees Celsius, the CPU at around 67 degrees.

Benchmarks go beyond handheld standards

In benchmarks, the device shows what it can do: «Cyberpunk 2077» runs in 4K with a stable 60 to 70 FPS, «God of War» (2018) reaches over 100 FPS, sometimes up to 120. The GPU operates with a power consumption of 174 watts. This is significantly more than you would expect from a handheld. Although the display is limited to 60 Hertz, higher frame rates therefore remain invisible. However, the power reserves for demanding games and graphics modes are clearly available.

So much power comes at a price, however: the built-in 50 Wh battery only lasts for around 15 to 20 minutes under full load. This makes the device technically portable, but practically dependent on a power socket. The size and weight are also well above what you would expect from a handheld. It is not a mobile lightweight. However, «Qingchen» does not provide exact details.

Header image: Qingchen DIY / Bilibili

