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This gaming mouse has a touchscreen - and that's not even its best trick

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 27.4.2026

A gaming mouse with a touchscreen sounds absurd at first. However, the Command Series MC7 from Turtle Beach has an idea that is much more practical than its eye-catching display.

Turtle Beach builds a 2.25-inch touchscreen into a gaming mouse. Where other mice have thumb buttons, the Command Series MC7 has a screen that you can use to control DPI, profiles, macros and OBS scenes. Sounds absurd. And maybe it is. But that's not the really exciting thing about this mouse.

The removable battery makes all the difference

The MC7 contains two 1,000 mAh batteries and a charging station so that one battery can power the mouse while the other is charging. No cables, no interruptions, no waiting. You swap the battery in seconds and carry on playing. This system is familiar from high-end headsets. It's a real rarity in a gaming mouse, and it's the feature that should become essential from 2027 anyway.

The touchscreen is located where you would expect to find classic thumb buttons on other mice.

Source: Turtle Beach

Each battery should last up to 15 hours with the lighting switched off and the display deactivated; with an active touchscreen and RGB lighting, it is around 10 hours. The batteries are also compatible with the Stealth Pro II from Turtle Beach, so you can swap them between the headset and mouse.

Lots of technology, lots of weight

Turtle Beach doesn't skimp on technology. The Owl Eye sensor has a resolution of up to 30,000 DPI, supports 8K polling via 2.4 GHz or USB and promises a latency of 0.125 milliseconds. There are also optical titanium switches designed for 150 million clicks, PTFE glide feet and three connection types: 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth or cable. On paper, the MC7 doesn't give itself away.

The hot-swap system is designed to make charging breaks superfluous.

Source: Turtle Beach

135 grammes is quite an announcement. The MC7 is not a lightweight competition mouse for fast shooters, but a comparatively heavy input device with many additional functions. Anyone who wants to optimise every movement from the wrist is unlikely to be happy with it.

Is it worth the money?

The MC7 will be available from 19 July for around 160 euros or CHF 160. The touchscreen will be polarising and will probably never become a central function for most gamers. But the hot-swappable battery alone justifies the attention. Turtle Beach has built a mouse that you either understand immediately - or don't need at all.

Colleague Kevin will be testing it for you soon.

Header image: Turtle Beach

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