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This bedside speaker is also a sleep lab

A radar system for the bedroom: The Anker Soundcore Sleep Speaker X10 Pro not only tracks your sleep, but also helps you fall asleep quickly, sleep well, and stay asleep longer.

Tracking your sleep teaches you a lot about yourself: for example, consuming social media right before bed delays falling asleep. However, not everyone feels comfortable wearing a smartwatch, wristband, or smart ring at night. At the IFA tech trade show in Berlin, Anker introduced an alternative.

Anker's Soundcore Sleep Speaker X10 Pro looks like a speaker for Teletubbies and is placed on the bedside table. The extendable antenna contains a 60-gigahertz radar system that monitors sleep, breathing, heart rate, and movement. By the way, this technology is not new: hospitals already use it for contactless health monitoring, for example with babies or elderly people.

However, the Anker device does not just measure sleep; it aims to improve it. It plays “therapeutic sounds” through its integrated speaker, tailored to personal sleep habits. The LEDs serve as a sleep-inducing and wake-up light, also adjusted based on what the tracker measures. A detailed sleep report is available in the app every morning.

Breathing and movement are registered via the antenna.

Sound, light, and alarm clock without a subscription

The whole thing works without a subscription or additional costs. Additionally, the X10 Pro serves as a Bluetooth speaker for music streaming. And yes, I can also use it as a clock and alarm clock, so I don't need anything else on my bedside table.

By the way, the sounds are not nature noises or white noise. Anker relies on “Personalized Acoustic Beats”: relaxed sleep sounds with barely perceptible volume changes. The brain perceives these impulses as a calming rhythm.

Sound and light are intended to improve sleep.

Some questions remain open following the initial announcement at IFA: How and where is the data processed? How can the measured data be integrated into other health apps? Does the system also work if several people are sleeping in one bed? Anker will certainly answer these questions by the time of the market launch – it will take a while until then anyway.

The Anker Soundcore Sleep Speaker X10 Pro is scheduled to be released in early 2027. The price will be around 350 Swiss francs or euros.

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