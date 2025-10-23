News + Trends 14 0

These are the new Xbox Game Pass games in October and November 2025

Kim Muntinga

With "Commandos: Origins", "The Outer Worlds 2" and "Football Manager 26", several established titles will be released in the Game Pass this autumn. In between, indie productions such as "Super Fantasy Kingdom" provide variety.

On 22 October 2025, Xbox unveiled the second wave of Game Pass titles for the autumn. The line-up ranges from strategic stealth action to simulation and building games to narrative sci-fi experiences. All titles will be released over the next few weeks and are available for cloud, console or PC, depending on the subscription level.

«Commandos: Origins»

When: 22 October

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC

How: Game Pass Premium



«Commandos: Origins» takes you back to the beginnings of one of the most famous tactics series of the 2000s. You take control of six elite soldiers who invade enemy territory with different special abilities. Precise timing, planning and observation are crucial, as every move can make the difference between success and failure.

The game combines classic real-time tactics with a modern 3D presentation without losing the spirit of the originals. Individual missions require the coordination of several characters at the same time in order to distract enemies, avoid traps and reach the objective unnoticed. Anyone who appreciates strategy and patience will find a game here that rewards a well thought-out approach and stands out noticeably from hectic action.

«Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024»

When: 22 October

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC

How: Game Pass Premium



With «Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024», Asobo Studio continues its simulation series and expands it with new professional fields and missions. You can work as a cargo or rescue pilot, in agricultural aviation or as an airline pilot - each with authentic equipment and realistically simulated flight conditions. The world is depicted entirely in 3D, with weather and traffic based on real-time data.

Technically, the game impresses with its global data streaming, which depicts landscapes almost photo-realistically. At the same time, the title remains a learning game: If you want to take off and land precisely, you need to understand aerodynamics, weather behaviour and controls.

«PowerWash Simulator 2»

When: 23 October

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC

How: PC Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate



The sequel to the surprising indie success expands the basic principle with more tools, more realistic physics and more complex missions. You clean house facades, vehicles, statues or entire streets - alone or in co-op mode. New features include a «Dirt Finder» system that shows you residual dirt, as well as customisable nozzles and cleaning fluids.

The meditative nature of the game remains: It's less about competition and more about the thrill of precision when every spray creates visible order. At its core, «PowerWash Simulator 2» is a game about control, concentration and the rhythm of uniform work.

Despite its unassuming topic, «PowerWash Simulator 2» remains a prime example of the fascination of everyday activities in digital worlds. My colleague Rainer has already explored why such games work and why removing dirt in virtual form can be so satisfying in an article.

«Bounty Star»

When: 23 October

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC

How: PC Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate



«Bounty Star» mixes third-person action with base-building and farming elements. You take on the role of Clementine McKinney, a former mech pilot who dares to make a new start in the post-apocalyptic south-west of the USA. Between desert ruins and dilapidated cities, you expand your base, collect resources, cultivate fields and equip your combat robot with new weapons.

The gameplay alternates between quiet everyday construction and intense battles against bandits or enemy mechs. This creates an unusual rhythm of planning and adrenaline.

«Super Fantasy Kingdom» (Game Preview)

When: 24 October

Where: PC

How: PC Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate



«Super Fantasy Kingdom» combines building mechanics with roguelike structures. You build your own kingdom, collect resources, build walls and defences. At the same time, you have to face recurring waves of monster attacks. Each round brings new starting conditions, while progress is carried over to later rounds.

This creates a learning process in which you slowly understand how to maintain the balance between economy, defence and expansion. Visually, the game is colourful, but with strategic depth.

«Halls of Torment»

When: 28 October

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC

How: PC Game Pass, Game Pass Premium, Game Pass Ultimate



In this survival roguelike game, you enter dark halls full of monsters and threats. You choose from different hero classes, fight hordes of enemies and collect permanent upgrades.

Each run only lasts a few minutes, but progress is retained. The controls are simple, the balancing challenging. The atmosphere and soundtrack are reminiscent of classic dungeon crawlers, while the game logic is designed for constant progress.

«The Outer Worlds 2»

When: 29 October

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC

How: PC Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate



The sequel to the sci-fi role-playing game from Obsidian Entertainment expands the familiar concept with new planets, factions and companions. You explore a remote colony, make decisions that influence your relationships and mission progression, and determine the future of your crew.

In addition to classic dialogue systems, you can expect shooter elements, crafting and branching story paths. «The Outer Worlds 2» remains humorous, but is significantly larger than its predecessor.

Colleague Domi has already tested the game and is very enthusiastic about it.

«1000xRESIST»

When: 4 November

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC

How: PC Game Pass, Game Pass Premium, Game Pass Ultimate



In «1000xRESIST» you experience a narrative-driven sci-fi adventure in a world ravaged by an alien plague. You play a character called Watcher, who lives in an underground habitat and questions the origins of their civilisation. The game focuses on story, dialogue and atmosphere rather than classic action.

Visually, it uses stylised 3D graphics with strong colour compositions to emphasise isolation and alienation. In terms of content, it is about memory, identity and loyalty: topics that are told at a calm pace.

«Football Manager 26»

When: 4 November

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC

How: PC Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate



After a one-year break, Sports Interactive's long-established Management simulation is back. «Football Manager 26» marks the relaunch of the series, which was last suspended to revise the technical basis. The result is a new engine that improves match visualisation and AI decisions on the pitch in particular.

As usual, you take complete control of a football club - from squad planning, transfers and tactics to training sessions and media relations. The user interface has been modernised, the scouting system expanded and the analysis functions further enhanced.

These games will leave the Game Pass on 31 October 2025

At the end of the month, Microsoft is once again removing three titles from the Game Pass catalogue:

«Jusant»

«Metal Slug Tactics»

«Return to Monkey Island»

