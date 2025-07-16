News + Trends 4 0

These are the new Xbox Game Pass games in July 2025 (part 2)

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 16.7.2025

Eight new titles will be added to the Xbox Game Pass in July. At the same time, Microsoft is testing a new PC feature that allows you to stream your own console games directly to your PC.

Microsoft not only unveiled the second wave of new additions to the Xbox Game Pass on 15 July 2025, but also announced a new feature for PC gamers. As an Xbox Insider with Game Pass Ultimate, you can now stream your own games directly via the Xbox PC app. Completely without installation. But first a look at the new games.

What are the Xbox Game Pass levels? The Xbox Game Pass is divided into three levels: Core, Standard and Ultimate. In addition, the PC Game Pass is only available for this platform. The Core level offers access to online multiplayer, a selected catalogue of over 40 games and member discounts. Standard extends this access to an extensive Game Pass game library with hundreds of games playable on the Xbox console. The highest and most expensive level is Ultimate. It includes all Game Pass games, access to day-one releases of games from Microsoft studios as well as EA Play and Cloud Gaming.

«Abiotic Factor»

When: 22 July

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: PC Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate



This co-op survival game puts you in a research facility where an interdimensional disaster unleashes chaos. You play as one of several scientists who suddenly have to fight monsters, aliens and other dangers. In the process, you collect resources, craft weapons, build barricades or produce medical aids. The title relies heavily on team play and a mixture of combat, base-building and humorous moments. The retro 90s setting is reminiscent of old sci-fi series.

«Back to the Dawn»

When: 18 July

Where: Cloud, console and PC

How: PC Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate



In this isometric role-playing game, you end up innocent in a high-security prison and have to find a way out. «Back to the Dawn» combines classic RPG elements with a prison setting that you can explore freely. You will encounter a variety of inmates, factions and secrets.

You decide how to proceed: do you sneak through the corridors, build a network or rely on brute force? Every decision influences the course of the story. The game offers a dense atmosphere, tactical depth and a surprisingly emotional story.

«Farming Simulator 25»

When: 1 August

Where: Cloud, console and PC

How: Game Pass Standard, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate



In «Farming Simulator 25» you take on the role of a modern farmer, cultivating fields, breeding animals and managing your farm with a variety of machines and vehicles. New in this version are improved weather effects, a dynamic economic system and, for the first time, vertical farming in greenhouses.

The graphics have been significantly upgraded and the multiplayer mode has also been expanded. Whether you work alone or in a team: « Farming Simulator 25» offers a relaxed but in-depth simulation of rural life.

«Grounded 2»

When: 29 July

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: PC Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate



The sequel to the popular co-op survival game Grounded will enter the game preview phase in July. This is comparable to «Early Access» on other platforms. You are shrunk again and fight for survival in the garden - this time with new biomes, expanded building options and a revised story campaign.

«Grounded 2» is based on the tried and tested concept: collect resources, build bases, fight insects. New features include a dynamic weather system, vertical building options and a greater focus on exploration. The title remains humorous, but is significantly more complex than its predecessor.

«My Friendly Neighbourhood»

When: 17 July

Where: Cloud, console and PC

How: PC Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate



What looks like a harmless children's game at first glance quickly turns out to be a horror trip. In «My Friendly Neighbourhood» you explore an abandoned TV studio in which the once popular puppet characters have suddenly developed a life of their own. And they're not exactly friendly.

You play Gordon J. O'Brian, a grumpy technician who is on probation and is only supposed to fix a malfunction. Instead, you find yourself in a labyrinth of dark settings, disturbing characters and surprisingly clever level design. The game dispenses with cheap jumpscares and instead focusses on atmosphere, puzzles and a charming presentation.

«RoboCop: Rogue City»

When: 17 July

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: Game Pass Standard, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate



In «RoboCop: Rogue City» you take on the iconic role of the cybernetic lawman. The game transports you to gritty Old Detroit, where you fight against corruption, street gangs and a new threat. The story is set between the films and offers an independent story with familiar characters and locations.

The gameplay is based on classic first-person action with a focus on tactical action. You use RoboCop's abilities such as target acquisition, scanning and superhuman strength to eliminate enemies or find clues.

«Wheel World»

When: 23 July

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: PC Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate



In «Wheel World» you control Kat, a young cyclist in a surreal open world. It is literally on the move: Entire cities roll through a destroyed landscape on gigantic wheels, and you have to move between them to prevent an impending catastrophe.

The game combines skill, exploration and storytelling. You navigate through dangerous environments, solve physics-based puzzles and meet unusual characters. The visual style is stylised and colourful, the story surprisingly profound.

«Wuchang: Fallen Feathers»

When: 24 July

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: PC Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate



This dark action RPG takes you to 17th century China, shortly before the end of the Ming Dynasty. In «Wuchang: Fallen Feathers», you play a warrior who is afflicted by a mysterious illness and battles supernatural creatures and human enemies at the same time.

The gameplay is based on Soulslike titles: You fight your opponents with swords, magic and dodge rolls. The world is atmospheric, full of secrets and historical allusions. The design of the monsters is particularly striking, combining Chinese mythology with body horror.

These games will leave the Game Pass on 31 July

As is the case every month, some titles will be leaving the Xbox Game Pass in July. If you still want to play one of these titles, you should hurry. From 1 August, they will no longer be included in the plan:

«Gigantic»

«Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess»

«Turnip Boy Robs a Bank»

Stream your own games on the PC

Parallel to the games announcement, Microsoft has launched a new feature for Xbox Insiders with Game Pass Ultimate: You can now stream selected Xbox console games you own directly from the Xbox PC app. Even if they are not part of the Game Pass catalogue.

The new feature saves storage space and installation time. Particularly interesting: You can also stream console-exclusive titles that were previously not playable on PC in this way. You can find the function in the «Cloud Gaming» section of the Xbox app for Windows. There you select supported games from your library and launch them directly from the cloud.

The service is currently available in 28 countries, including Switzerland, Germany and Austria. Microsoft plans to continuously expand the list of supported games. It currently already includes over 250 titles.

Header image: Xbox Game Studios

