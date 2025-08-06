News + Trends 13 1

These are the new Xbox Game Pass games in August 2025

Kim Muntinga 6.8.2025

Whether you're sneaking, shooting or strategising, the first half of August brings you eight new games in the Xbox Game Pass. Including: Ubisoft's "Assassin's Creed Mirage", which takes the series back to its roots.

The Xbox Game Pass kicks off August with a new batch of games. Microsoft has unveiled the first wave of new additions. These include stealth action in «Assassin's Creed Mirage», action-packed co-op battles with aliens in «Aliens: Fireteam Elite» and a tactical genre mix in «9 Kings».

Whether solo adventure, multiplayer racing or complex strategy. There's something for almost every taste. Here you can find out which games are coming out when, which platforms they are available on and which Game Pass level you need to play them.

What are the Xbox Game Pass levels? The Xbox Game Pass is divided into three levels: Core, Standard and Ultimate. In addition, the PC Game Pass is only available for this platform. The Core level offers access to online multiplayer, a selected catalogue of over 40 games and member discounts. Standard extends this access to an extensive Game Pass game library with hundreds of games playable on the Xbox console. The highest and most expensive level is Ultimate. It includes all Game Pass games, access to day-one releases of games from Microsoft studios as well as EA Play and Cloud Gaming.

«Rain World»

When: 5 August

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: Game Pass Standard, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate



In this 2D survival platformer, you take on the role of a so-called Slugcat, a cat-like creature. In a destroyed world, you have to fight for survival, find food, escape predators and fight your way through dangerous areas.

The game is characterised by an atmospherically dense world, an organic ecosystem and a high level of difficulty. The AI of the enemies is unpredictable, and trial-and-error is often part of the game's progress. Patience and observation are rewarded and penalised if you move rashly.

«Citizen Sleeper II: Starward Vector»

When: 6 August

Where: Xbox Series X|S

How: Game Pass Standard, Game Pass Ultimate



The sequel to the cyberpunk role-playing game once again relies on turn-based storytelling and dice mechanics. You play a so-called Sleeper - a digital mind in an artificial body - who is searching for freedom and belonging in a new sector of space.

As in the first part, the gameplay is based on the distribution of limited dice points, which you use to perform actions: trading, travelling, forging alliances, surviving. This creates stories that feel very personal.

«Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders»

When: 6 August

Where: Xbox Series X|S

How: Game Pass Standard, Game Pass Ultimate



The latest instalment in the «Lonely Mountains» series features a competitive multiplayer mode for the first time. You ski through narrow mountain trails, but this time against up to seven other players at the same time.

The game remains true to its minimalist, charming style: no music, hardly any UI, but a focus on the driving experience and level design. Those who already liked the previous games will find a new challenge here - and more chaos on the piste.

«MechWarrior 5: Clans»

When: 6 August

Where: Xbox Series X|S

How: Game Pass Standard, Game Pass Ultimate



In this spin-off to the «MechWarrior» series, you control a clan mech pilot in a linear campaign with a narrative focus. Instead of jumping freely through missions, you accompany your team through a predetermined story in the «BattleTech» universe.

The battles are tactical and ponderous, which is typical for the genre. You customise weapons, systems and mechs, coordinate with your team and fight against other steel colossi in destructible environments.

«Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap»

When: 6 August

Where: Xbox Series X|S

How: Game Pass Standard, Game Pass Ultimate



The latest instalment of the humorous tower defence series focuses on roguelite elements and cooperative gameplay. As usual, you use traps, magic and weapons to defend your base against waves of orcs and other creatures.

What's new is that the levels are randomly generated, you unlock permanent upgrades and your character grows over several runs. In co-op mode, things quickly get hectic, but never unfair. The game remains easy to read despite the chaos.

«Assassin's Creed Mirage»

When: 7 August

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: PC Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate



With «Mirage», Ubisoft returns to the roots of the «Assassin's Creed» series. You play Basim, a young street thief in 9th century Baghdad who becomes a member of the Brotherhood of the Hidden Ones.

In contrast to the last «AC» games, «Mirage» is much more compact, linear and stealth-orientated. Parcours, assassinations and social stealth take centre stage. The world is denser, the pacing faster. The game is deliberately aimed at fans of the early days of the series.

«Aliens: Fireteam Elite»

When: 12 August

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: Game Pass Standard, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate



This third-person co-op shooter is set 23 years after the «Alien» films. You are part of a Colonial Marine team that fights its way through space stations, mines and wrecks against a wide variety of Xenomorph variants.

The focus is on tactical interaction with different classes, weapon modifications and enemy types. Between missions, you equip yourself in the base and select new abilities. Even if the story remains rather secondary, the game scores with atmosphere, weapon sound and speed.

«9 Kings» (Game Preview)

When: 14 August

Where: PC

How: PC Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate



«9 Kings» combines elements of deckbuilding, auto-battler and roguelike in a medieval fantasy setting. You are one of nine kings and try to defend and expand your kingdom in each round.

Instead of classic city-building mechanics, the game relies on cards that you use to play units, buildings or spells. The rounds are quick, but the system is complex. As with many game preview titles, not everything is perfect yet. However, the potential for tactical depth is there. And the game is quickly addictive.

These games are leaving the Game Pass in August

Unfortunately, it's time to say goodbye again in August. A total of three titles are disappearing from the Game Pass.

«Anthem»

«Farming Simulator 22»

«Persona 3 Reload»

