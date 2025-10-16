News + Trends 3 1

These are the new PS Plus games in October 2025

16.10.2025

In October, Sony is sending three horror heavyweights into the race with "Silent Hill 2", "Alan Wake 2" and "Until Dawn". They are flanked by absurd goat chaos, vampire survival and retro brawlers.

Sony is focusing on a mixture of horror, nostalgia and absurd humour in October 2025. The new games for the Extra and Premium tiers will be released on 21 October, while the Essential titles have been available since 7 October.

New for the Premium membership

«Tekken 3»

When: 21 October

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 1998



As a legendary brawler of the PS1 era, «Tekken 3» is considered a milestone in the genre. With a broad roster, fast-paced battles and technical finesse, it set standards at the time. Sony is now bringing this feeling back.

The version in the Plus catalogue has been optimised for modern systems so that you can enjoy the nostalgic gameplay in higher resolution. Although the base game is almost 30 years old, it still scores highly with its direct, accessible combat system and iconic characters such as Jin, Nina, King and Heihachi.

New for Extra and Premium subscribers

«Silent Hill 2» (Remake)

When: 21 October

Where: PS5

Year: 2024



The remake of «Silent Hill 2» takes the horror franchise into the current decade. You take on the role of James Sunderland and return to the fog-shrouded city whose nightmares have been redesigned. Modern technology, improved lighting and reworked environments are intended to convey the oppressive atmosphere even more intensely. Nevertheless, the core idea remains the same: interweaving reality and dreams, playing with perception and fear.

«Until Dawn»

When: 21 October

Where: PS5

Year: 2015



«Until Dawn» combines horror with interactive storytelling: Your decisions determine who survives and who doesn't. In the PS5 version, you benefit from smoother gameplay, better graphics and an overhauled interface. From a third-person perspective, you control a group of teenagers who are exposed to a mysterious threat in a remote cabin. Any mistake can be fatal.

«Yakuza: Like a Dragon»

When: 21 October

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2020



With «Yakuza: Like a Dragon» you enter a new era in the Yakuza universe: Instead of classic brawls, the game introduces a turn-based combat system. You play Ichiban Kasuga, a former yakuza who is released after 18 years in prison and realises that his family has forgotten him.

The story combines drama, social criticism and absurd humour: you fight against office workers, help strangers and form your own team of quirky characters. Despite the comedic moments, the core remains serious: it's about loyalty, betrayal and second chances.

«V Rising»

When: 21 October

Where: PS5

Year: 2022



In «V Rising» you become a vampire yourself and build your empire in the Shadow Realm. You collect resources, fight monsters and humans, build a fortress and avoid the sunlight. The game combines action RPG, survival and construction - with a strong focus on crafting and progression. Whether solo or in online co-op: the rise from weakened bloodsucker to feared lord is a constant balancing act between power and risk.

«As Dusk Falls»

When: 21 October

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2022



«As Dusk Falls» tells a cross-generational family drama that spans decades. The story begins in 1998 with a failed robbery in Arizona and unfolds in branching dialogues, decisions and consequences. You switch between perspectives, control the fate of several characters and observe how each choice has repercussions. The visual presentation is reminiscent of an illustrated graphic novel that artfully combines movement and emotion.

«Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1»

When: 21 October

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2021



In «Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1» you explore an abandoned toy factory where nothing is as harmless as it seems. From a first-person perspective, you solve puzzles, activate machines and try to escape the mechanical nightmares. With your extendable grab-pack arms, you manipulate objects and reach distant switches while the iconic plush giant Huggy Wuggy chases you.

«Wizard with a Gun»

When: 21 October

Where: PS5

Year: 2024



In «Wizard with a Gun» you combine magic and firepower in a chaotic co-op adventure in an open world. You play a wizard who creates and combines special cartridges to unleash magical effects such as explosions, time distortions or weather storms. You collect resources, explore ruins and face dangerous creatures. The game focuses on action, experimentation and improvisation: you are constantly adapting your skills and finding new combinations.

New in the Essential subscription

«Alan Wake 2»

When: 7 October

Where: PS5

Year: 2023



«Alan Wake 2» is an atmospheric survival horror that combines narrative art and psychological thriller elements. You play two characters: the writer Alan Wake, who has been trapped in a nightmarish parallel world for years, and Saga Anderson, an FBI agent investigating a mysterious series of murders in Bright Falls. Their stories intertwine and form a complex web of reality, fiction and delusion.

«Goat Simulator 3»

When: 7 October

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2022



«Cocoon»

When: 7 October

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2023



Header image: Konami

