News + Trends 4 0

These are the new PS Plus games in December 2025

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 11.12.2025

With "Assassin's Creed Mirage", "Skate Story", "Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty" and "Planet Coaster 2", the Playstation Plus range in December focuses on contrasts: stealth in historic Baghdad, meditative movement, challenging duels and analytical park design.

December brings a broad line-up for Playstation Plus subscribers, covering different genres and game approaches. The selection ranges from compact action titles to development and exploration games to family-orientated productions. In this article, I present all the games for the Premium, Extra and Essential tiers.

What tiers are available in the Playstation Plus subscription? Playstation Plus is divided into three tiers: Essential, Extra and Premium. The Essential tier offers access to online multiplayer, monthly free games, cloud storage and exclusive discounts in the Playstation Store. Extra includes all the benefits of Essential and adds an extensive catalogue of PS4 and PS5 games to the offer. The highest tier, Premium, also includes a collection of classic titles from the PS1, PS2, PSP and PS3 era, time-limited trials of selected games and cloud streaming functions.

New for the Premium membership

«Soulcalibur III»

When: 16 December

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2005



«Soulcalibur III» returns and shows why the series has been the reference for weapon-based fighting for years. You choose from a large number of characters whose styles are clearly distinguishable and define fights through range and timing. The game still feels precise today because every movement remains legible and you quickly recognise when an attack opens up or a counterattack becomes possible.

The title had two special features at the time: A surprisingly extensive character creation and the «Chronicles of the Sword» mode, which embeds a strategy campaign. Both elements expand the duels. In the Classics version, the focus is now on the original gameplay.

New for Extra and Premium subscribers

«Assassin's Creed Mirage»

When: From 16 December in PS Plus Extra/Premium

Where: PS4, PS5

Vintage: 2023



«Assassin's Creed Mirage» takes the series back to its roots and once again focuses on stealth, parkour and assassination. You take on the role of Basim, who rises from pickpocket to assassin in 9th century Baghdad. The game world remains more compact than in the most recent instalments, but has a denser design: narrow markets, intricate rooftops and clearly structured districts create a setting that is quick to read and constantly opens up new infiltration paths for you.

The focus is on prepared attacks, information gathering and the return of the «Hidden Blade». The battles play a subordinate role. What matters is how skilfully you move, follow tracks and strike at the right moment.

«Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty»

When: From 16 December in PS Plus Extra/Premium

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2023



In «Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty» you find yourself in a world that does not forgive mistakes. The action RPG forces you to deliberately take every step, because enemies are aggressive, fast and unpredictable. The battles follow a rhythm of blocking, parrying and counter-attacks. It is not enough to cause damage: The decisive factor is when you show initiative and when you take a step back. This interplay makes every encounter intense without artificially inflating it.

The setting, a darkly alienated interpretation of the late Han dynasty, heightens the tension: burning villages, narrow gorges, abandoned fortresses. Supernatural creatures appear alongside human enemies and demand new decisions. «Wo Long» focusses on readability and a direct game flow. As soon as you recognise patterns and internalise mechanics, a satisfying loop is created that makes challenges tangible rather than abstract.

«Skate Story»

When: Since 8 December in PS Plus Extra/Premium

Where: PS5

Vintage: 2024



In «Skate Story» you control a fragile figure made of glass through surreal landscapes. They are less reminiscent of skate parks than of dream spaces full of light, fog and symbolic shapes. The game does not focus on tricks or competition, but on the feeling of flow: Every turn, every jump, every line tells a little story of movement.

The controls are minimised so that you can concentrate more on rhythm and spatial awareness. Mistakes are never penalising, but rather like short cracks in the glass. They show you how fragile yet powerful the character is. Between calm passages and challenging track segments, a gentle pull is created that understands skateboarding as a meditative journey.

«Granblue Fantasy: Relink»

When: From 16 December in PS Plus Extra/Premium

Where: PS4, PS5

Vintage: 2024



«Granblue Fantasy: Relink» takes you into a colourful sky world that draws its strength from speed and team dynamics. The missions are structured in such a way that you quickly find your way into battles without having to be prepared for systems for a long time. Each character has clearly defined roles - from fast melee combat to supporting skills - and this is the core of the game: you react to movement patterns, coordinate attacks and use special techniques when the team benefits from them to the maximum.

The world remains clearly organised but varied. Floating islands, ruins and open expanses form backdrops that make battles legible and spectacular. The flow of the game also remains high in solo mode. But it is in co-op that the real attraction unfolds: the coordination between four players who exploit boss phases, weak points and timing together.

«Planet Coaster 2»

When: From 16 December in PS Plus Extra/Premium

Where: PS5

Year: 2024



In «Planet Coaster 2» you take on the role of a park architect who must master creativity and logic. The game builds on its structured simulation: You design paths, rides and themed areas, observe streams of visitors and react to their needs. Every decision has an effect: prices, queues or staff planning noticeably change the park and make its operation comprehensible.

The new creative freedom is particularly striking. Construction tools work precisely, allowing you to create both realistic parks and experimental fantasy worlds. At the same time, the Management remains clear enough not to overwhelm you.

«Cat Quest III»

When: From 16 December in PS Plus Extra/Premium

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2024



In «Cat Quest III» you enter a colourful pirate world that draws its charm from structured action RPG gameplay. The islands are clearly laid out, quests remain compact and the battles follow a catchy rhythm of dodging, striking and casting spells. This creates a flow to the game that takes hold immediately: you find new equipment, increase your stats and notice how your cat evolves.

Despite the light tone, the structure remains well thought out. The world invites you to explore without overloading you with distractions. Small dungeons, short side quests and humorous encounters ensure that you are constantly making progress. In co-op, the adventure becomes even more dynamic as attack patterns, roles and abilities intertwine spontaneously.

«Paw Patrol: Grand Prix»

When: From 16 December in PS Plus Extra/Premium

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2022



«Paw Patrol: Grand Prix» is aimed at a young audience and is based on a kart racer principle that remains accessible. The tracks are based on familiar locations from the series and are designed so that children quickly develop a feel for speed, bends and simple power-ups. The vehicles are easy to control, rarely slow down and give even less experienced players a constant sense of achievement.

«Paw Patrol World»

When: From 16 December in PS Plus Extra/Premium

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2023



«Paw Patrol World» opens up the familiar children's world in the form of a free exploration game that introduces young players to open structures step by step. The locations are based on the TV original and remain clear, colourful and easy to read. You move freely through Adventure Bay, talk to characters, find small tasks and gradually unlock new areas. The missions are kept short and focus on simple interactions - collecting, helping, transporting - so that the flow of the game never comes to a standstill.

New for Essential subscribers

The Playstation Plus Essential titles have been available to download since 2 December. You can still get them until 5 January 2026.

«LEGO Horizon Adventures»

When: Since 2 December in PS Plus Essential

Where: PS5

Year: 2024



In «LEGO Horizon Adventures» you accompany Aloy through a simplified, humorously staged version of her familiar world. Mechanical creatures, landscapes and figures are reinterpreted in the typical Lego style. The missions consist of easy battles, simple puzzles and short exploration sections that are understandable without much preparation.

The playful tone is not only created by the aesthetics, but also by the narrative style: The dialogue is looser, situations less threatening. Many scenes use Lego humour to charmingly reinterpret familiar moments. At the same time, the course of events remains structured so that you can always orientate yourself. The game really comes into its own in co-op because it works without any pretence of perfection and collaboration becomes intuitive.

«Killing Floor 3»

When: Since 2 December in PS Plus Essential

Where: PS5

Year: 2025



«Killing Floor 3» focuses on co-operative toughness: Together with other players, you face ever-increasing waves of mutants that challenge you both tactically and nervously. Each round follows a clear sequence - survive attacks, improve equipment, re-plan positions. This creates a rhythmic game flow that immediately shows you which decisions work and which don't.

Classes with different abilities ensure that team play is more than just a side effect: healing, control, damage spikes or defensive support interlock when the group acts in a coordinated manner.

Visually, the game remains gritty and industrial, with legibility despite the fast pace. Enemies cause pressure, but fair attack patterns allow you to recognise mistakes and feel progress.

«The Outlast Trials»

When: Since 2 December in PS Plus Essential

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2024



«The Outlast Trials» places you in a claustrophobic test environment where survival depends less on strength and more on caution. You are sent into labyrinthine facilities as part of an experiment. Traps, enemies and psychological manipulation are omnipresent. The game structures its tension through uncertainty: light sources are rare, paths branch off abruptly. Every step can trigger a new horror.

A different rhythm emerges in co-op. You may be travelling together, but situations are so tightly timed that coordination is essential. Help can save, wrong actionism jeopardises everyone. This creates a co-operative horror that relies less on jump scares and more on pressure that builds up slowly and rarely lets up.

«Neon White»

When: Since 2 December in PS Plus Essential

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2022



«Neon White» requires very precise control: even small mistakes cost time or destroy your run. Each mission consists of short courses that you have to complete as quickly as possible. You run, jump and defeat opponents while using cards that allow you to perform special moves, such as a double jump or a quick dodge. This creates a rhythm of play in which you are constantly trying to improve your route and refine the process.

The levels are clearly laid out so that you can read them better and react faster with each attempt. That's what makes it so appealing: You notice how you improve. The story runs alongside without slowing down the flow of the game.

«Synduality: Echo of Ada»

When: Since 2 December in PS Plus Essential

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2024



In «Synduality: Echo of Ada», you move through a futuristic world that closely combines exploration and combat. You control your Cradle Coffin mech through vast areas, collect resources, avoid weather phenomena and face hostile creatures that constantly challenge your route.

You are accompanied by Ada, an AI partner who provides you with information and tactical tips. As a result, the interaction never feels anonymous, but like a functioning two-unit operation.

I like this article! 4 people like this article







