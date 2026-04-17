News + Trends 9 1

These are the new PS Plus games for the Extra and Premium subscription in April 2026

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 17.4.2026

April brings "The Crew Motorfest", a great racing game, and "Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered", a revamped open-world experience to the Playstation Plus subscription.

Sony launches the next stage of the Playstation Plus catalogue in April. Eight titles will be added to the Extra and Premium subscription. The new titles were announced on 15 April and will be available from 21 April.

What tiers are available in the Playstation Plus subscription? Playstation Plus is divided into three tiers: Essential, Extra and Premium. The Essential tier offers access to online multiplayer, monthly free games, cloud storage and exclusive discounts in the Playstation Store. Extra includes all the benefits of Essential and adds an extensive catalogue of PS4 and PS5 games to the offer. The highest tier, Premium, also includes a collection of classic titles from the PS1, PS2, PSP and PS3 era, time-limited trials of selected games and cloud streaming functions.

New for the Premium membership

«Wild Arms 4»

When: 21 April

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2005



«Wild Arms 4» is a classic Japanese role-playing game from the Playstation 2 era. You follow a linear story, explore areas and fight opponents in turn-based battles. The combat system combines positional mechanics with tactical planning of attacks and abilities. In addition to battles, the focus is on dialogue, exploration and smaller puzzles.

The new release integrates technical adjustments such as save functions and convenience options, but does not change the basic game structure of the original.

New for Extra and Premium subscribers

«The Crew Motorfest»

When: 21 April

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2023



«The Crew Motorfest» relocates the action of the series to the Hawaiian island of Oʻahu and structures the gameplay using playlists. These bundle themed racing series that focus on specific vehicle types or eras.

You take part in events, work your way through various racing formats or move around the island independently. The driving behaviour is arcade-based instead of simulation-based. Progress is made by completing events, unlocking vehicles and additional content that gradually becomes available.

Review The Crew Motorfest review: virtual racing vacations in Hawaii by Domagoj Belancic

«Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered»

When: 21 April

Where: PS4, PS5

Vintage: 2017 / Remaster 2025



«Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered» reworks the original game technically and adapts the presentation and lighting to the standard of the newer parts of the series. On PS5, you can access the remastered version, while the Complete Edition is available for download on PS4.

You control Aloy through an open world in which machines shape the environment. The focus is on exploration, combat and collecting resources. Battles combine ranged and melee combat with tactical use of traps and weak point analysis. The game structure follows a classic open-world formula with main missions, side quests and freely explorable areas that gradually unlock new equipment and abilities.

Product test "Horizon Zero Dawn: a game you won't soon forget! by Philipp Rüegg

«Football Manager 26 Console»

When: 21 April

Where: PS5

Year: 2025



«Football Manager 26 Console» takes the well-known Management series and adapts it for consoles. You take control of a club and manage squad planning, transfers and tactical alignment. The focus is on decision-making processes off the pitch, while the games themselves take place in an abstract visualisation.

Compared to the PC version, the user interface has been simplified, but central systems remain the same.

Review Football Manager 26 is floundering in an interface labyrinth by Kim Muntinga

«Warriors: Abyss»

When: 21 April

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2025



«Warriors: Abyss» combines the familiar Musou combat system with Roguelite elements. You face off against large groups of opponents and build up your skills over several rounds. After each attempt, you return to the beginning but retain progress in the form of unlocked bonuses or characters.

The battles rely on fast attack sequences and the simultaneous elimination of many enemies. Random elements in the level structure and rewards provide variety between runs.

«Squirrel with a Gun»

When: 21 April

Where: PS5

Year: 2025



«Squirrel with a Gun» is a sandbox game in which you control an armed squirrel. The game world is freely accessible and offers various interaction options with the environment and objects. In addition to firearms, you use physics-based effects to move around or overcome obstacles. Tasks consist of smaller challenges, puzzles and open situations without fixed solutions.

«The Casting of Frank Stone»

When: 21 April

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2024



«The Casting of Frank Stone» is a narrative horror game based on decisions and their consequences. You control several characters and influence the course of the story through dialogue and actions.

The game uses a cinematic style with a focus on atmosphere and suspense. Gameplay is created primarily through decision-making options, quick-time events and exploring environments. Different storylines and endings result from your decisions, allowing for multiple playthroughs with different outcomes.

«Monster Train»

When: 21 April

Where: PS5

Year: 2020



«Monster Train» combines deck building with strategic defence. You manage a pack of cards with which you summon units and use abilities to stop waves of enemies. The special feature is the division of the playing field into several levels, which must be defended simultaneously.

After each run, you can improve cards, try out new combinations and adapt strategies. Random elements in opponents and rewards ensure different game situations.

Header image: Guerrilla Games

I like this article! 9 people like this article







