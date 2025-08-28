News + Trends 1 0

These are the best game trailers of the week

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 29.8.2025

The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers from the gaming world from the past week (22 August to 29 August) for you.

Too many games, too many trailers, too little time. Even after Gamescom, publishers are still churning out hundreds of exciting videos without mercy. So that you don't have to sift through all the trailer stuff, we'll do it for you. Here are the gems that we have fished out with the greatest care.

Whether it's a new announcement or an update to an existing game. Whether AAA game or indie insider tip. Here you can find the best trailers of the week (22 August to 29 August) in a compact overview.

«Ghost of Yōtei»

Sony's samurai adventure focuses primarily on katanas and other melee weapons. However, there is also some shooting from time to time, as the new trailer shows. The protagonist Atsu murders an entire camp of bandits in casual style. I can hardly wait to do the same.

When: 2 October

Where: PS5



«No Man's Sky: Voyagers Update» (new announcement)

The «endless» space game is getting another free update with many new functions - including new spaceships, multiplayer missions and graphical improvements. You can find all the information about the new update in this article by our astronaut Debora.

When: as of now

Where: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, PC, Mac



«Onimusha: Way of the Sword»

Capcom shows an excerpt from the Gamescom demo of the upcoming revival of the legendary action series. I played the game in Cologne and am incredibly hyped. My impressions will follow in the next few days, stay tuned.

When: tbd

Where: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC



«Digimon Story: Time Stranger»

The new trailer for «Time Stranger» provides insights into the story of the colourful JRPG. Our role-playing expert Kevin is already looking forward to the excursion into the digi-world.

When: 3 October

Where: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC



«Pokémon Legends Z-A»

Are you more of a team «Pokémon»? Then Game Freak has something new for you. The studio is unveiling a new Mega evolution. The wrestler Pokémon Resladero transforms into a more muscular, stylish and stronger version of itself.

When: 16 October

Where: Switch, Switch 2



«skate»

EA's reboot of the «Tony Hawk's» alternative «skate» starts in Early Access. Many fans of the old parts are still sceptical about the new live service orientation.

When: 16 September

Where: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC



«Replaced»

The developer studio Sad Cat gives an insight into the long development journey of the beautiful 2.5D action adventure in the new trailer. I played the game at Gamescom and was overwhelmed by the atmosphere and the unique graphics.

When: Spring 2026

Where: Xbox Series X/S, PC, Game Pass



«Jurassic World Evolution 3»

In the new trailer for the dino-building game, you can see the different ways in which you can build your Jurassic Park.

When: 21 October

Where: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC



«Sonic Racing: Crossworlds»

Sega's fun racer can be tried out for free this weekend in an open network test. You can find my impressions of Gamescom in this article.

When: 25 September

Where: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, PC



«Borderlands 4»

The latest character trailer for Gearbox's looter shooter introduces Harlowe - a former scientist who uses lots of gadgets in combat

When: 12 September

Where: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC



«Satisfactory»

The popular automation game will soon be coming to consoles too.

When: 4 November

Where: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, already available for PC



«Hotel Barcelona»

The legendary game developers Suda51 («No More Heroes») and SWERY65 («Deadly Premonition») are teaming up for a crazy 2D action game. Now there is a release date for the first time.

When: 26 September

Where: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC



«Godbreakers»

In this co-op game with hack'n'slash and roguelike elements, there are numerous play styles with which you can defeat enemies. I played the stylish title at Gamescom and had a lot of fun. Particularly cool: You can copy and use abilities from opponents - «Kirby» sends his regards.

When: 2025

Where: PS5, PC



«Bye Sweet Carole»

Disney cartoon film meets horror. The narrative-driven game is given a release date for the first time in the new trailer.

When: 2025

Where: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC



«CAPTURED»

«Paranormal Activity» meets «Pools» and «Outlast». And the logo looks like «Stranger Things». An exciting mix.

When: 7 October

Where: PS5, Xbox Series X/S



«YAPYAP»

And another game with the ALL-CAPS name. In this co-op horror game, you and three friends conjure your way through a haunted tower. A free demo is available on Steam from 13 to 20 October.

When: tbd

Where: PC



Header image: No Man's Sky: Voyagers

