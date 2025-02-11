News + Trends 17 14

There will soon be more setting options for the Windows 11 start menu

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 11.2.2025

In Windows 11, it takes another click after opening the Start menu to get to the list of all apps. This could change soon.

Windows 11 has been on the market for more than three years. However, according to some users, the Start menu still lacks settings options and functions. Microsoft has been working on improvements to the menu for some time. Apparently, for example, it will soon be possible to display the installed apps automatically categorised - for games, Office and entertainment, for example. It has now been announced that the list of all apps could also return directly in the start window of the menu.

What annoys users about the Windows 11 start menu

The Start menu has always been a source of great dissatisfaction. Windows 11 is no exception. Many users complain about the lack of setting and personalisation options. Currently, the simple start window shows a search bar, self-pinned programmes, a generated "Recommended" area and an editable shortcut bar.

The start menu is simple and has few personalisation options.

Use the "Pinned" area to create a favourites menu for your favourite programs. If you want to see all installed programmes in a list, you must first click on "All". However, some users want to see the All apps list as soon as they open the start window, as was also possible under Windows 10. Others are bothered by the fact that the right half of the menu window remains empty when you click on "All". They would like to see a grid view of the apps or a different, better utilisation of the available space.

"All apps" as a (possible) standard for the Start menu

As the magazine Neowin reports, the All Apps list could soon be more prominent again as part of the Start menu redesign. According to the report, the pinned programmes and the "Recommended" content will no longer be displayed and the list will be opened immediately instead. However, as not every user is likely to like this, it will be optional.

How would you like your ideal start menu to look? Write it to me in the comments!

