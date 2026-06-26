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The week’s top game trailers and announcements

Philipp Rüegg Translation: machine translated 27.6.2026

Our editorial team has put together a round-up of the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the past week (20–27 June) for you.

_On the header image, from left to right: «Monster Fantasy», «Courtroom Chaos», «Korea. IL2 Series», «Korea. IL2 Series» _

Have fun browsing and adding to your wishlists!

Newly announced games

These titles have just been announced.

«Dimhaven»

A mystery puzzle game with low-fi graphics, in which you search for your uncle on a strange island. The game is played from a first-person perspective, and your camera is always with you to help you solve the puzzles.

Release date: available

Available on: PC

«Unhinged»

Night School Studios have unveiled their new Netflix game. You play it on your smartphone whilst the story unfolds on your TV. Every now and then, you’ll receive calls and messages. An interesting concept. A number of well-known personalities are also involved, such as Zoë Kravitz and Troy Baker.

Date: 30 June

Available on: Netflix

«Courtroom Chaos»

Following in Snoop Dogg’s footsteps, Arnold Schwarzenegger is also being roped in by Amazon to face off against AI. In a courtroom, you argue against the AI version of Arnie using voice commands, and an AI judge then delivers a verdict. The T-800 would have destroyed his AI chip himself if he’d known about it.

Date: 30 July

Available on: Amazon Luna

«Drifters: Blackout Crew»

The Munich-based studio Salmi Games is working on an extraction shooter. The sci-fi setting is reminiscent of «Marathon», whilst the graphics look almost exactly like «Borderlands». Definitely worth a look through your headset for all you VR fans out there.

Release date: unknown

Available on: PC-VR

«Monster Fantasy»

In which game do you encounter multi-tailed wolf monsters, dragons and giant squirrels? The action role-playing game «Monster Fantasy» has it all. In the second part of the game, you can take a break from the spectacularly staged battles with relaxing life-sim activities such as cooking, fishing and crafting. The in-game chat is generated by an LLM and text-to-speech. I’m really looking forward to that.

Date: coming soon

Available on: PC

«Garfield: Escape from Monday»

The game should really be called: Escape from September. Why on earth does Garfield have to be released in this completely overcrowded month? The game could just as easily come out in November. Garfield isn’t afraid of «GTA 6». Garfield takes a nap on «GTA 6» and spills lasagne all over it. Along the way, he jumps and brawls his way through this colourful 3D platformer.

Date: 24 September

Available on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

Trailer updates for previously announced games

These games and expansions have already been unveiled and are getting new trailers offering deeper insights into gameplay and story.

«Deer & Boy»

A cinematically staged platformer in which a runaway boy meets a fawn. Together, they embark on an emotional journey through a wondrous world that looks like something out of an animated film.

Release date: available

Available on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

«Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 & Warzone»

The latest «Call of Duty» was one of the worst in recent years. A campaign to forget and a multiplayer mode that failed to set hearts racing. Perhaps Nicolas Cage will bring the necessary spark. In Season 4, you can step into his shoes. And unlike in «Face/Off», you don’t have to swap faces with him to do so.

Date: available

Available on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

«Denshattack!»

This crazy train-skate game could well be my highlight of July. In the trailer, you’ll see an epic battle against the giant robot Yoshie of the Dashing Queens.

Release date: 15 July

Available on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls»

Another superhero has been unveiled for the upcoming fighting game: Captain America. He showcases his moves in the latest trailer. He’s got all sorts of tricks up his sleeve with his shield. Arc System Works seems to be conjuring up something rather special.

Date: 30 July

Available on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

«Korea. IL2 Series»

If you find the aircraft in «Ace Combat 8» too modern and the game lacks simulation, then take a look at «Korea. IL2 Series». There, you’ll pilot the first jet aircraft during the Korean War. It can also be played in VR.

Date: 4 August, Early Access available from 25 June

Available on: PC

«Captain Tsubasa 2: World Fighters»

The only World Cup I’d watch with a clear conscience is the one featuring Captain Tsubasa. In the latest trailer, the football legend tears Thailand apart with his thunderous shots. It’s just that the pitch isn’t curved enough for my liking. I’m used to it being different in the series.

Date: 28 August

Available on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Trailers for games already released

These games have already been released, but are receiving updates or other new information.

«Jump Space»

One of the best co-op games of recent years is getting its biggest update yet. The space exploration game is getting a new ship, new weapons, improved ship-to-ship combat and much more. I’ve held back so far because the game is in Early Access, but the temptation is growing ever stronger.

Date: available

Available on: PC

«Diablo IV»

New content for hungry «Diablo» fans. In Season 14, known as «Death Awakening», various systems such as Mythic Uniques are being revamped. There are new Lair bosses such as the Corrupted Reaper. And so-called «Ruptures» are opening up across the world of Sanctuary. The longer you keep slaying the monsters pouring out of them, the better the rewards.

Date: 30 June

Available on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

«Frostpunk 2»

«’s ‘Breach of Trust’» introduces a new scenario for the misanthropic post-apocalyptic strategy game. Once again, you’ll be faced with impossible decisions that always involve a sacrifice to keep your reactor running.

Release date: Available

Available on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

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