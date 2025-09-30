News + Trends 16 6

"The Simpsons" return to the cinema in 2027

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 30.9.2025

20 years after the first success, Disney and 20th Century Studios are announcing a new "Simpsons" adventure. Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie return to the cinema in summer 2027.

The yellow cult family is coming back to the big screen. Disney and 20th Century Studios have officially confirmed that a new «Simpsons» film is in the works. The US cinema release is set for 23 July 2027, almost exactly 20 years after the first film from 2007.

A poster, a donut and many unanswered questions

The announcement was made quietly and visually via the social media accounts of 20th Century Studios. A first teaser poster shows Homer's hand reaching for a donut. The slogan is «Homer's coming back for seconds».

A donut, a promise: The Simpsons venture into second big screen adventure after 20 years.

Source: 20thcenturystudios / Instagram

There's nothing more than an image and a promise so far, but this motif alone is enough to fuel speculation. Will Homer take centre stage again and manoeuvre himself into a catastrophe? Or can you expect a completely different approach this time? There are no concrete clues about the plot yet.

What is clear, however, is the return of the iconic voices: in the original, for example, Dan Castellaneta (Homer), Julie Kavner (Marge), Nancy Cartwright (Bart) and Yeardley Smith (Lisa).

Review: the success of 2007

In the first «Simpsons» film from 2007, Homer's new pet plays a central role: the now legendary spider pig. Because Homer stores its remains in a huge silo and later dumps it into Springfield Lake, an environmental disaster ensues. The lake tips over, the environmental authority intervenes and puts the town under a gigantic glass dome.

From then on, Springfield is considered a prison, and the inhabitants quickly blame the Simpsons. As the town rebels, it's up to Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie to find a way out and save Springfield.

Homer lifts the spider pig: an absurd scene that made Simpsons history.

Source: 20th Century Studios

The film became a box office hit. With a budget of around 75 million US dollars, it grossed more than half a billion worldwide, cementing the Simpsons' status as a global phenomenon. The film not only became a hit at the box office, but was also comparatively well received by critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, it achieved 87 per cent (critics) and 77 per cent (audience) positive ratings at the time.

A vacant Marvel date turns yellow

It is also interesting to see how the new Simpsons film has found its place in the cinema calendar. Disney has released the date originally reserved for an untitled Marvel film and scheduled the new «Simpsons» film instead.

This means a longer break for Marvel fans: no further MCU film will be released between «Avengers: Doomsday» in December 2026 and «Avengers: Secret Wars» in December 2027. This information was confirmed by the industry magazine Variety.

A series between cult and criticism

«The Simpsons» is one of the longest-running TV programmes ever. The series is currently in its 37th season and has already been extended to season 40 - meaning it is guaranteed until at least 2029, which means Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie are heading straight for their 40th anniversary.

Pure meta humour: Instead of a prophecy, this time the Simpsons fulfil a promise - after 19 years, 11 months and 26 days of cinema hiatus.

Source: Fox

Not all fans are enthusiastic about this permanent presence. Time and again, there are those who accuse the series of creative wear and tear and believe that the best times are over. At the same time, the makers have also managed to reach a young audience with new seasons. The mix of timeless characters, satirical humour and pop culture references ensures that the Simpsons continue to win over new fans. Even when old fans jump ship.

Header image: Fox

I like this article! 16 people like this article







